Monsignor Philip J. Reilly, founder of Helpers of God’s Precious Infants, has passed away

'It is with a heavy heart that I’m letting you know that our beloved Msgr. Philip J. Reilly passed away this morning on the feast of Saint Andrew,' reads the November 30 announcement of the pro-life hero's passing.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life hero and founder of Helpers of God’s Precious Infants, Monsignor Philip J. Reilly, has passed away.

“It is with a heavy heart that I’m letting you know that our beloved Msgr. Philip J. Reilly passed away this morning on the feast of Saint Andrew. I don’t have any details yet for the service, but I wanted to let everybody know,” reads a November 30 Facebook post announcing the pro-life champion’s passing. Reilly was born on June 20, 1934.

“So much can be said about Monsignor, how many tens of thousands (hundreds of thousands or more!??) of lives he’s touched, mothers and babies he’s helped, and marriages and faith he’s strengthened,” the post continues. “How many crosses he had to endure, crosses from every direction, especially with regards to fighting cancer for so many years and still going out to help countless mothers and the babies.”

“Not to mention how many abortion mills he’s closed and abortionist hearts he’s converted! All through the grace of God. Be he had the will to follow God’s lead. He went out and accomplished eternal work!”

Reilly, considered one of the pioneers, if not the pioneer, of praying outside of abortion centers, founded the international pro-life group Helpers of God’s Precious Infants.

Upon announcement of his death, many took to social media to express their appreciation for Reilly, with some sharing stories of the pro-lifer’s undying dedication to the unborn.

Msgr. Philip Reilly (d. 11/30/24) was counseling in NYC on 9/11/01. Here is what he later recounted: "On the morning of 9/11 I was praying and counseling outside of a large abortion clinic in Brooklyn. The abortion mill is located a few blocks from New York Harbor, at a point…

