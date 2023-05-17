Montana bans dismemberment abortions, enacts new limits on taxpayer funding

Donald Trump has suggested a 6-week abortion ban is ''too harsh'', attacking Gov. Ron DeSantis for his bill protecting innocent human life.

It's time for former President Trump to realize that pro-life voters won't support a candidate who abandons vulnerable unborn babies.

The former president said he is ''looking at all alternatives'' when asked if he would support such a ban, making this a crucial opportunity for pro-life voters to make their views known to him in no uncertain terms.

"He has to do what he has to do," Trump said about Gov. DeSantis' abortion bill. "If you look at what DeSantis did, a lot of people don't even know if he knew what he was doing. But he signed six weeks, and many people within the pro-life movement feel that that was too harsh."

Mr. Trump's claim about anyone in the pro-life movement opposing the ban is doubtful to say the least, but there was more to follow in the interview.

When pressed on whether he thought the bill was ''too harsh'', Trump would not answer directly, instead saying: ''I'm looking at all alternatives. I'm looking at many alternatives. But I was able to get us to the table by terminating Roe v. Wade. That's the most important thing that's ever happened for the pro-life movement.''

The former president is correct in saying the overturning of Roe v. Wade was a monumental step for the pro-life movement, but it should only be the beginning of banning the killing of babies in the womb entirely.

Donald Trump's reluctance to get behind a 6-week abortion ban spells trouble for every citizen concerned about ending abortion, which is why we need you to take part in this urgent petition to him.

Our true loyalty is to innocent human beings facing death, none more so than those in the womb, and any candidate who prevaricates about something so important to building a civilized society has to be corrected.

We urge all Republican candidates to advocate for an eventual total ban on abortion, without any exceptions - not just at 6-week's gestation as an incremental measure.

