Montana bans sex changes on birth certificates to reflect ‘gender identity’

HELENA, Montana (LifeSiteNews) – The Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (MPHHS) formally adopted a rule to ensure that only accurate biological sex, not “‘gender identity,” will be recorded on official birth records and cannot be changed.
Fox News reported that the rule, adopted September 9, removes the “gender” category from birth certificates and replaces it with “sex,” with “male” and “female” the only options, which can only be changed after the fact if an error was made when originally identifying or recording it.
The rule stems from an emergency order issued by MPHHS in May affirming that sex “is different from gender and is an immutable genetic fact, which is not changeable, even by surgery,” and therefore “the amendment of the sex identified/cited on a birth certificate based on gender transition, gender identity, or change of gender” was not authorized.
The order was a response to Judge Michael Moses’s April decision to block a state law that tightened the conditions for changing one’s birth-certificate sex by presenting proof of having undergone a “gender transition.” Moses argued the law was too vague; the state responded that his ruling left the matter in an “ambiguous and uncertain situation.”
Irish teacher Enoch Burke has been arrested and jailed after refusing to use a transgender student's preferred pronoun, "they", in the classroom.
This insane step by Irish authorities must be called out for what it is: the unhinged intimidation of an educator by demented ideologues.
Burke was suspended by his school for refusing to use the transgender pronouns of a student, even confronting his principal about the irrationality of the situation, and defying a subsequent court injunction barring him from performing his teaching duties.
He is now in Mountjoy Prison, Dublin after being brought before a judge on 5 September who found Burke to be in contempt of the injunction by attending work after his suspension.
Burke, who told the High Court “I am here today because I would not call a boy a girl”, made clear that he would not abide by the injunction because it would violate his conscience as a Christian.
“Were I to obey the order of the board of management and the order of the court, I would have to accept that sticking by my belief in male and female is wrong,” he said. “It is not something I will do. It is in violation of my conscience."
“Were I to go into the school and bow to something I know to be manifestly wrong, it would be a shame and a disgrace on my part,” he added.
This defiant attitude has now prompted Burke's arrest and imprisonment in an Orwellian debacle that should send warning signals to the watching world.
Mr. Justice Burke ordered Burke be "committed to Mountjoy Prison and remain therein until he purges his contempt or until further order of this court.”
Defending himself, Burke replied: “I cannot purge my contempt by holding my Christian beliefs in contempt."
Burke hugged his father and brother before being taken away by Gardaí to Mountjoy Prison.
“It’s readily apparent that the intentions behind these discriminatory laws are to harm transgender individuals, who already face sky-high levels of discrimination and harm,” claimed attorney Akilah Lane of the Montana chapter of the left-wing American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which has been suing the state on behalf of gender-confused plaintiffs.
Whereas birth certificates are meant to record accurate information about residents for medical and identification purposes, allowing residents to change their listed sex is meant to indulge one of the most recent articles of progressive faith: that gender is no more than matter of self-perception that individuals are free to change at will, with no correlation to biological sex, which in reality is rooted in an individual’s chromosomes and reflected by hundreds of genetic characteristics.
Montana joins a handful of states, such as Oklahoma, Tennessee, and West Virginia, that forbid altering one’s documented sex to reflect a false “gender identity.” Courts have recently struck down similar measures in Idaho and Ohio, and Connecticut and Pennsylvania have gone so far as to replace “mother” and “father” on birth forms with “birthing” and “non-birthing parent.”