Montana governor tests positive for COVID-19 shortly after taking first dose of vaccine

BOZEMAN, Montana, April 9, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The governor of Montana tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after receiving the first dose of the abortion-tainted coronavirus vaccine.

Gov. Greg Gianforte, 59, a Republican, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after experiencing “mild” symptoms of the coronavirus on Sunday. Gianforte had received a first injection of the double-dose vaccine on Holy Thursday and had subsequently gone to an Easter Sunday service.

Gianforte’s wife Susan, who has no symptoms, also tested positive for the disease.

According to a spokeswoman from the Governor’s office, Gianforte did not feel ill when he went to church, wore a mask throughout the service, and did not come into close contact with anyone outside his family.

The governor, who allegedly body-slammed a reporter in 2017, has been isolating at home in Bozeman, Montana, since his diagnosis, and his quarantine will last 10 days.

A press release for the governor says that he and his staff “have been tested regularly” for the virus “since he was sworn into office in January.” Meanwhile, although the Governor dropped the state’s “mask mandate” on February 12, he himself has continued wearing a mask in public.

This is a high-profile case of a person contracting symptomatic COVID-19 despite having taken one of the COVID-19 vaccines. But according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a person is not considered “fully vaccinated” by a two-shot vaccine like the Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZenica inoculations until two weeks after his or her second shot has taken place.

Nevertheless, the CDC does not claim that even a “fully vaccinated” person can put aside all precautions. In its advice to “fully vaccinated” people, the agency says they should continue to wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart from others, and avoid “crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.” In addition, they are discouraged from visiting “people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19" indoors without a mask and from attending “medium or large gatherings.”

On April 1, Gianforte extended an invitation to all residents of Montana to take a coronavirus vaccine. The state reports that there have been 105,553 “cases” of COVID-19 reported among Montana’s 1.1 million residents. 1,465 Montana residents had tested positive for COVID-19 within weeks before they died.

According to the Montana Department of Public Health, those who died with the virus “were between 29 and 103 years of age, with a median age of 79 years old.”

There are indications that a very large percentage of those hospitalized in Montana for COVID-19 also had other health problems.

“At the time of this [April 2, 2021] report, information on pre-existing and underlying conditions was available for 61% of hospitalized patients,” the Department revealed. “Of hospitalized patients with data available, 87% indicated they have at least one pre-existing condition. Hypertension and diabetes were the most common reported conditions. These conditions are not mutually exclusive.”

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), documenting vaccine side-effects in the U.S., displays over 50,000 adverse effect recordings after injection with either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID jabs before the end of March. A total of 2,249 deaths were reported, as well as 911 “permanent disabilities” following vaccination, and 4,815 hospitalizations.