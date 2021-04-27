Montana passes ban on males in female sports, governor has yet to sign

CONTACT GOVERNOR GIANFORTE: Sign HB 112! Click to contact your Governor Gianforte now.

April 27, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) -- Montana is poised to become the latest state to approve new measures to protect women’s and girls’ sports.

Last week, the Montana House and Senate passed a bill to ban males from competing against female athletes, sending the legislation to the desk of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.

House Bill 112, or the Save Women’s Sports Act, stipulates that any sports team or athletic association sponsored by Montana public schools or higher education institutions be designated based on biological sex. It expressly requires that “athletic teams or sports designated for females, women, or girls may not be open to students of the male sex.”

HB 112 cites inherent differences between men and women that result in male athletes having “denser, stronger bones, tendons, and ligaments,” “larger hearts,” and “greater lung volume.” Sex-specific teams “promote sex equality,” the bill states, by allowing women and girls to demonstrate athletic abilities equally and access opportunities like college scholarships.

Gov. Gianforte has yet to announce whether he intends to sign the Save Women’s Sports Act.

“Science definitely establishes that sex is determined at birth and allowing males to compete as females will destroy female sports,” Republican Rep. John Fuller, who introduced HB 112, said, adding that the bill is “designed to protect the great societal gains accomplished by the passage of Title IX.”

In recent years, gender-confused males competing against female athletes have severely injured opponents, deprived them of athletic opportunities, and repeatedly taken championship titles thanks to immutable, biological advantages. Men “transitioning” to a feminized appearance still significantly outperform women in physical contests after more than 24 months of cross-sex hormones, a peer-reviewed study published earlier this year found.

The Biden regime nevertheless promulgated an executive order on Inauguration Day suggesting that sex-based sports teams for children constitute illegal “discrimination.” The NCAA likewise has threatened to retaliate against states that uphold biological standards in sports and has pledged to “closely monitor” bills like the Save Women’s Sports Act.

HB 112 explicitly prohibits government entities and athletic associations from taking adverse actions against Montana schools for separating athletes by sex.

Today, LifeSiteNews launched a campaign in support of the Save Women’s Sports Act. “This legislation’s reasoning is rooted in scientific reality, and it goes without saying that the right of young women to compete on an even playing field must be protected against such outright attacks from our federal government,” LifeSite’s campaign statement reads.

“Individual states are our last line of defense against the left’s attack on female athletes and biology,” it adds. “Let’s help Montana put Joe Biden on notice that his radical agenda will not be tolerated!”

Gov. Gianforte’s approval of HB 112 would make Montana the seventh state to enact restrictions on males in women’s and girls’ sports this year. The majority of Americans, including three-quarters of Republicans, support legislation to protect sex-specific athletics, according to recent polling.

