Montreal neighborhood temporarily cancels drag queen story time at library to review content

The Saint-Laurent borough council has agreed to meet with drag performer Sébastien Potvin.

MONTREAL (LifeSiteNews) — A Montreal neighborhood council cancelled a drag queen story time for children, saying they need to review the show by drag performer and television personality Sébastien Potvin, according to CBC News.

“Everything was perfect. We had the contract signed,” Potvin lamented. “It went very, very fast last week, and I would have loved to have been informed and could have prevented this whole thing.”

Saint-Laurent borough Mayor Alan DeSousa revealed that the city is “mainly concerned about the subjects that will be discussed.”

In response to backlash on social media over cancelling the event, the council planned an August meeting to discuss the content of the drag show, which was to take place November 4.

Il y aura toujours de la place pour les drag queens dans nos bibliothèques et lieux de diffusion. Par leur présence et leur art, elles contribuent à faire de Montréal une ville plus ouverte, juste et inclusive. 🏳️‍🌈#polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) July 5, 2022

“There will always be room for drag queens in our libraries and venues,” Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante tweeted.

Potvin believes the council will reinstate the story time after the meeting, revealing he plans to read The Crocodile Who Didn’t Like Water by Gemma Merino, a story about a crocodile who discovers maybe he is not really a crocodile.

“It’s about feeling different, not really understanding why you’re different, but eventually finding your true self and getting to understand it’s OK to be different,” he said.

He claimed that his performance is completely age appropriate for children, unlike adult-oriented events.

Recently, LGBT events have become increasingly aimed at children, with many libraries hosting drag queen hours for young children and even toddlers.

In 2018, Dylan Pontiff, a drag queen who helped organize a story hour event for children as young as three years old at the Lafayette Public Library in Louisiana, was filmed admitting, “We are trying to groom the next generation.”

Not all drag queens support introducing children to their lifestyles. In 2020, drag queen Kitty Demure warned parents that exposing children to drag queens is no different than exposing them to strippers or porn stars.

While the shows are presented as age appropriate, many drag queens take the opportunity with children to expose them to sexual depravity.

In 2019, a drag queen in the United Kingdom was caught on camera teaching small children at a library story hour how to perform the sexually-suggestive dance move called “twerking.”

A Portland public library “Drag Queen Story Time” permitted children to frolic on the floor and lie on top of a man dressed as a woman.

However, many parents are resisting, calling out the exposure of young children to sexualized entertainment, both in schools and libraries.

The group Protect Texas Kids protested a ‘family-friendly’ drag queen show in Texas. The group plans to continue calling out those who believe sexualized entertainment is appropriate for kids.

According to video posted online, two men called out an alleged pedophile who had YouTube videos talking about child sexuality at a Drag Queen Story Hour Event in San Francisco.

Share











