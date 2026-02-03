Montreal university bans beef from cafeterias to ‘reduce carbon footprint’

Polytechnique Montreal’s Sustainability Office claims that beef is 10 times more polluting than chicken, and that beef is a source of methane pollution.

( LifeSiteNews ) – A leading Canadian university banned the sale of beef, one of Canada’s most produced foods, from its cafeteria menus because it wants to “lower carbon footprint.”

Polytechnique Montréal, which is connected with the University of Montreal, said in a press release that it removed beef from its menus last year from six of its food counters.

“We estimate that simply removing beef from the menu will reduce the carbon footprint of our food services by 50 percent, and decrease Polytechnique’s total emissions by 1 percent,” noted Patrick Cigana, director of Polytechnique’s Sustainability Office.

“This change will definitely advance our carbon neutrality efforts.”

Polytechnique’s Sustainability Office claims that beef is 10 times more polluting than chicken, and that beef is a source of methane pollution.

The university’s goal is to be “carbon neutral” by 2050.

In place of beef, the university says it will promote more plant-based options.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the Canadian Liberal federal government under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau funded companies that produce food made from bugs.

The Great Reset of Klaus Schwab and his World Economic Forum (WEF) has as part of its agenda the promotion of “alternative” proteins such as insects to replace or minimize the consumption of beef, pork, and other meats that they say have high “carbon” footprints.

The United Nations’ “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” includes phasing out coal-fired power plants, reducing fertilizer usage, and curbing natural gas use over the coming decades, as well as curbing red meat and dairy consumption.

