‘Moral degenerate’: Pro-life group blasts Trudeau for going after premier who cut abortion funding

Responding to Trudeau's attack on New Brunswick for cutting the funding of abortions performed outside of hospitals, Campaign Life Coalition's Jack Fonseca slammed the prime minister as a 'moral degenerate' who 'lust' for the killing of the unborn.

(LifeSiteNews) –– After Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attacked New Brunswick Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs for going after “women’s rights” because he cut abortion funding, Canada’s top pro-life group had some choice words for Canada’s leader, saying his comments show he supports “child murder in the womb.”

“Trudeau only managed to prove that he is a moral degenerate who lusts for the murder of preborn children,” Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) Director of Political Operations Jack Fonseca told LifeSiteNews.

“Every single election Trudeau pulls out this same old trick – attacking conservatives for not supporting child murder in the womb. He does this so that the legacy media has an excuse to avoid talking about his horrible policies and Canada’s ensuing decline, and instead, writes attack pieces against Trudeau’s opponents.”

Last Thursday, Trudeau, during a press conference in Caraquet, New Brunswick, to announce plans to create a national school food program, attacked Higgs and other “Conservative leaders” for putting the value of human life above the so-called “right to choose” to kill their unborn children. The comments came after Higgs began cutting public funding for abortions done outside of hospitals.

“I do have issues with the current government of New Brunswick,” said Trudeau to reporters after being asked about Higgs cutting funding for abortions.

Trudeau then directly accused Higgs of going after a “woman’s right to choose.”

“The unwillingness to engage in allowing women to actually choose what happens to their future and their bodies is a disgrace,” he said.

“I will continue to call out the government of New Brunswick and any conservative leader who continues to go after women’s rights.”

Just before his comments blasting Higgs, Trudeau had said that he wanted to “work with any government” in Canada.

As reported by LifeSiteNews in January, New Brunswick’s only private abortion facility, Clinic 554, recently closed its doors for good.

Under New Brunswick law, government funding for abortion in the province is only provided to those performed at hospitals.

Higgs for years was not influenced by repeated attempts from the federal government of Trudeau to force him to fund Clinic 554.

Clinic 554 was the original site of the former Morgentaler Clinic that opened in 1994. According to CLC, its closing comes on the heels of its successful 40 Days for Life campaign event last fall that saw many pro-life volunteers pray and fast in front of the clinic that it would shut down.

The now-shuttered Clinic 554 had been in operation since 2015 without the financial backing of the province. Citing financial issues, the abortion center was sold a few years ago but remained in operation. In 2019, medical director Dr. Adrian Edgar had said it would eventually be forced to close.

Trudeau brings up Roe, but CLC says Higgs claims ‘moral high ground’

Trudeau, in speaking with reporters last Thursday, also brought up America’s now-overturned Roe v. Wade ruling, claiming that Higgs, as well as other Conservative leaders, want a similar ruling to happen in Canada.

“So, we know it’s not that Roe vs. Wade couldn’t happen in Canada, it’s that it’s more likely to happen in Canada, particularly with Conservative leaders who continue to not stand up for women’s rights,” said Trudeau.

In Canada, abortion is considered “healthcare” despite its deadly nature, and as such, is fully legislated by the provinces and does not fall under federal jurisdiction.

Fonseca noted to LifeSiteNews that Trudeau’s attempt to “distract voters from the economic and social destruction he has inflicted on Canada, is pathetic.”

He added that when it comes to the issue at hand, “only Premier Higgs can claim the high moral ground.”

“The pro-life movement is very pleased that Higgs stood his ground and refused to funnel taxpayer dollars towards Clinic 554, the for-profit, private abortuary that Trudeau cares so much about. That is a man of integrity. No money for murder is a great policy,” said Fonseca.

“We’re even more delighted that the Fredericton killing centre closed its doors for good, and for that especially, we are grateful to Blaine Higgs.”

Unlike in the United States, abortion in Canada exists in a legal vacuum since being decriminalized more than 30 years ago. This means that, in effect, there is and never has been a “legal right” to abortion in Canada.

The 1988 Morgentaler decision saw the Supreme Court of Canada throw out the last remaining abortion law on the basis that it was unconstitutional. Since then, there exists no federal law regulating abortion, and thus the practice is permitted through all nine months of pregnancy. However, the ability to introduce a law is possible.

Despite the lack of provincial backing for Clinic 554, abortion remains available and taxpayer-funded in New Brunswick at two hospitals in Moncton and one in Bathurst. The province also continues to fund the dangerous abortion drug Mifegymiso to women for free.

The New Brunswick Right to Life’s Mother and Child House runs the Women’s Care Centre, which offers free ultrasounds, counseling, and pregnancy tests. They are located next to Clinic 554, having had to rebuild on the site after a fire in 2016.

The Trudeau Liberal government has gone all in on not only promoting abortion, but contraception as well. In February, new federal legislation that will allow for “universal access to contraceptives,” including the “morning-after pill,” was introduced.

Indeed, on May 20 Trudeau even released a video on social media touting his forthcoming “pharmacare” legislation.

For Catholics, the Church’s teaching prohibiting the use of artificial contraception, including the morning-after pill and abortion-inducing drugs, has remained constant. The Catholic Church also proclaims that the right to life of every innocent person from conception to natural death is a truth knowable by reason and contained in the natural law.

According to CLC, abortion has killed over four million preborn babies in Canada since its legalization in 1969, which is roughly equivalent to the total population of the province of Alberta.

