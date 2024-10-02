More Americans identify as Republicans than as Democrats for the first time in decades

Americans believe Republicans are better able to handle the ‘most important problem facing the country,’ and 48% now identify as Republican, compared to 45% who identify as Democrats.

(LifeSiteNews) — For the first time in decades, more Americans identify as Republicans than Democrats, according to a new Gallup poll, amid economic concerns and a leftward shift of the GOP.

Not only do 48% of Americans now identify as Republicans or lean toward that party, compared to 45% identifying as or leaning toward Democrats, but Americans believe Republicans are better able to handle the “most important problem facing the country” by an even wider margin of 5%.

Whereas 46% believe the GOP is better equipped to address our biggest problem, 41% think this is the case for Democrats.

Americans’ party affiliation has had a “strong” relationship to past presidential outcomes, Gallup has noted, and appears to now have particularly significant implications for the elected president considering that Donald Trump won in 2016 when self-identified Democrats outnumbered Republicans by three percentage points.

The issues that Americans currently consider to be the most important “tend to favor the GOP,” Gallup’s Jeffrey M. Jones noted, including the economy (24%), immigration (22%), the government (17%), and inflation (15%).

In fact, the Gallup analysts have reported that “nearly all” measures that have correlated with presidential election outcomes in the past now favor the Republican Party.

The current edge of the GOP is reflected in a remarkable shift in the favored presidential candidate of Notre Dame students. Among likely voters who attend the Indiana university, Donald Trump is favored to Kamala Harris 48% to 46%, according to The Irish Rover.

BREAKING: For the first time in over a decade, Notre Dame students prefer a Republican for president, a poll by independent campus newspaper @IrishRoverND finds. Donald Trump leads Kamala Harris 48-46% among likely voters on campus, with a 3.8% margin of error. The result is a… pic.twitter.com/UFIu70g29P — Shri Thakur (@shrithakur45) September 25, 2024

This sharply contrasts with Joe Biden’s support of 66% of Notre Dame Students in 2020, versus the 29% support Trump then received, according to a Student Government and NDVotes poll.

“If accurate, the results of the survey would mark the first time in twelve years that Notre Dame students have preferred the Republican party’s nominee for president,” The Irish Rover remarked.

While more Americans are identifying as Republican, the GOP party platform has recently officially adopted a radical leftward shift, dropping the GOP’s longstanding support for federal preborn protections as well as the party’s opposition to homosexual so-called “marriage.” It also supports birth control and the embryo-destroying practice of in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

Jonathon van Maren has noted that this is part of a broader pivot from Trump’s GOP in the last year. He emphasized that while the Republican Party hasn’t been perfect, it has served as the only vehicle for the pro-life movement and opponents of the sexual revolution. “If we lose the Republican Party as a vehicle, we could lose it for a generation. If the Republicans successfully abandon the babies, if they abandon the abortion issue, we may never get that party back.”

