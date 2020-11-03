More censorship? Twitter implements additional ‘enforcement’ measures to limit speech on election results

SAN FRANCISCO, November 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — In what it is calling an expansion of its “civic integrity policy,” Twitter has announced additional restrictions on the free speech of its users with regards to the 2020 election process.

In order to apparently combat “bad actors looking to exploit any uncertainties around the election,” the new policy states, “People on Twitter, including candidates for office, may not claim an election win before it is authoritatively called.”

Authoritative sources, for the San Francisco-based company, include “an announcement from state election officials, or a public projection from at least two authoritative, national news outlets that make independent election calls.”

“Tweets which include premature claims will be labeled and direct people to our official US election page,” the statement says.

This added restriction comes at a time when many Americans have not only lost confidence in the reliability of “national news outlets,” but have also grown dismayed and alarmed about the enormous power of Big Tech companies over discourse in the public square and their resulting interference in the election process.

One recent dramatic example included Twitter’s blatant suppression of bombshell reports by the New York Post charging members of the Biden Family with significant financial corruption — allegations which could serve to hurt Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s presidential run. Following two weeks of censorship in the last month of a presidential campaign, and significant pressure, Twitter finally reinstated the Post’s account at the end of October.

In addition, a quick analysis of campaign contributions reveals a heavy bias of Big Tech communities and their PACs in favor of the liberal agenda.

As of October 22, donations from individual employees or owners of Twitter provided 99.18% of their contributions to Democrats and a only 0.82% to Republicans. Facebook was similar, posting numbers at 92.83% for Democrats and 7.17% for Republicans, while Alphabet (Google) came in at 94.55% and 5.45%, respectively.

Such numbers, and a resulting record of censorship, should give any reasonable person pause with regards to the reliability of Twitter, or these other tech giants, to justly officiate fair political discourse and information regarding the results of this election.

Or, as expressed by Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Ted Cruz (R-TX), these corporations have the ability to “rig an election” through interference “in a way that has no precedent in the history of our country.”

With regards to what Twitter refers to as “authoritative, national news outlets,” Tucker Carlson recently observed how virtually every other mainstream news organization, besides his own, had suppressed what he called “a blockbuster, stop-the-presses news story,” regarding a “confirmed … criminal investigation” by the FBI into foreign business deals involving the Biden family.

He stated, “the real threat to America” is “collusion” between the media and “the very people they're supposed to be holding accountable.” When this happens, he states, “we are in deep trouble. Lies go unchallenged. Democracy cannot function. And that's what we're watching right now.”

“So why haven't you heard more about this?” he asked. “Because the media are collaborating with the Democratic Party. They're collaborating with the intelligence agencies that spy on Americans with impunity. They're collaborating with the tech monopolies that have choked off the average person's access to legitimate information.”

“Why are they doing it?” Carlson continued. “Well, because these people are not your allies. They're not trying to help you or inform you. Just the opposite. These people are your enemies. They are misleading you so that you will obey.”

Having established “at least two” of these “authoritative, national news outlets,” as their ultimate authorities over who is recognized as the next president of the United States, Twitter also stipulated, in the same “enforcement update,” that “Tweets meant to incite interference with the election process or with the implementation of election results, such as through violent action, will be subject to removal.”

