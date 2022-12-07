More Chinese police ‘stations’ found operating in Canada: report

In total, Safeguard Defenders says it has found 102 foreign-based Chinese 'police' stations operating throughout the world.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Spanish-based human rights organization says it has identified at least two additional Communist Chinese police “stations” operating in Canada, which are said to target Chinese nationals living abroad.

In a new report released this Monday called “Patrol and Persuade,” human rights group Safeguard Defenders said it identified the stations via open-source statements from People’s Republic of China authorities, including the country’s own domestic stations.

In total, Safeguard Defenders claims to have found 48 additional stations operating worldwide, with at least two new ones in Canada, bringing the overall total to 102 stations.

One of the new stations is located in Vancouver, with the other one’s location being presently unknown. Previous reports have shown that three such stations are in operation in just the city of Toronto.

“These operations eschew official bilateral police and judicial cooperation and violate the international rule of law, and may violate the territorial integrity of third countries involved in setting up a parallel policing mechanism using illegal methods,” said the group.

In September, LifeSiteNews reported that these stations have been linked to the Communist Party of China’s official law enforcement agency, the Fuzhou Public Security Bureau (PSB).

According to Safeguard Defenders, there have been over 230,000 individuals sent back to China via these remote stations, often under threat.

In response to this alleged behavior, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) previously said it is investigating any reports of “criminal activity in relation to the so-called ‘police’ stations.”

On Monday, the RCMP once again confirmed it is actively investigating the situation.

This is not the first time China has been caught meddling in the affairs of the current Canadian government.

In July, LifeSiteNews reported that an analysis conducted by a federal research unit showed that the CCP may have tried to influence the outcome of the 2021 federal election through the spread of disinformation about the Conservative Party of Canada. Similar action has been alleged to have been taken in the 2019 federal election as well.

In August, a former Canadian spy revealed that politicians being on the payroll of foreign governments, including China, is a real threat to the nation.

This potential interference has many Canadians concerned, especially considering Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s past praise for China’s “basic dictatorship,” and his labelling of the dictatorial nation as his favorite country other than his own.

Last month, this issue seemed to have come to a head, with Trudeau being angrily accused by Chinese President Xi Jinping of leaking details of a conversation between the pair about alleged Chinese interference in Canada’s elections to the media.

