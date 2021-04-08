More election fraud charges announced in Illinois, North Carolina

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

April 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – More than three months after Joe Biden’s inauguration as President of the United States, charges continue to be filed against various instances of election fraud across the country, despite a left-wing narrative that the 2020 presidential election was the most secure in American history.

In March, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for eastern North Carolina revealed that 24 individuals have been charged with voter-related fraud over the past 18 months, the Associated Press reported. The cases mainly concern foreign nationals from Mexico, Central America, France, Yemen, Iraq, Nigeria, and other countries illicitly registering to vote in U.S. elections.

The charges include unlawful voting, naturalization fraud, and misuse of immigration documents. The accused are not charged with acting as part of a broader conspiracy.

In Illinois, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that investigation into 32 claims of election fraud in DuPage County have led to charges against five individuals for forgery and perjury. Three defendants attempted to cast ballots for someone else; the other two falsely claimed to have lived in the country for at least 30 days as required by law.

Last month, LifeSiteNews reported that election officials in Texas, New Jersey, and Mississippi arrested on more than 150 charges related to election fraud, as well.

While liberals are quick to point out that the aforementioned cases represent an extremely small percentage of the overall vote, concerns about election integrity were heightened last year by the exponential expansion of no-excuse mail voting, which dramatically expanded the potential for fraud while making fraud much more difficult to track, as well as by state-level rule changes relaxing the standards for absentee ballots and election administrators in jurisdictions such as Milwaukee, Wisconsin granting Democrat-affiliated groups high-level involvement in the ballot counting process.

At the national level, Democrats in Congress are currently pushing legislation that, if Republicans fail to block it in the Senate, would impose on all 50 states dramatically relaxed standards for vote registration and absentee voting as well as forbid states from using basic security measures such as photo identification to verify presumptive voters’ identities.