More than 13,000 children have been ‘transitioned’ since 2019, database shows: ‘Tip of the iceberg’

The physician group Do No Harm launched a searchable database of hospitals across the US involved in ‘transitioning’ minors and revealed that at least 13,994 children were subjected to ‘sex change’ procedures between 2019 and 2023, most in just five states.

(LifeSiteNews) – Do No Harm, a group of physicians that advocates “keeping identity politics out of” medicine, has launched a new database of hospitals that practice “gender transitioning” confused minors, revealing in the process that more than 13,000 children have been subjected to various procedures to reinforce their gender confusion, most of them in just five states.

Do No Harm chairman Dr. Stanley Goldfarb described the data as just “the tip of the iceberg.”

13,994 children underwent “sex change related” procedures from 2019 through 2023, Stop the Harm reported in a press release announcing its searchable Stop the Harm database. 5,747 of those children were subjected to full-on “sex change” surgery, while 8,579 were written prescriptions for cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers – services that added up to well over $119 million for the hospitals.

Fox News further notes that most of those numbers come from just five left-wing states – California, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, and Washington – putting in perspective how many children are impacted by even one state allowing or prohibiting youth “transitions.”

“With the launch of the Stop the Harm Database, Do No Harm is building on our mission to expose the dangers of experimental pediatric gender medicine and bring the practice to an end,” said Do No Harm chairman Dr. Stanley Goldfarb. “This first-of-its-kind project provides patients, families, and policymakers with a resource that reveals the pervasiveness of irreversible sex-change [procedures] for minors in America. While this data represents the tip of the iceberg, this is the first step in holding the medical establishment accountable for participating in, and often times promoting, predatory and unscientific medical interventions for vulnerable children.”

“This new project from Do No Harm proves the lies from the medical establishment and radical politicians who argue that cases like mine are rare,” added Chloe Cole, who has become an outspoken critic of so-called “gender-affirming care” after suffering from it firsthand and now works with Do No Harm as a senior fellow and patient advocate. “The stats in this database represent thousands of kids who are being treated like Guinea pigs for unproven, and sometimes dangerous, medical experiments.”

A significant body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80 percent of children suffering gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence and that “transition” procedures, including “reassignment” surgery, fail to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide – and even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored “detransitioners,” individuals who attempted to live under a different “gender identity” before embracing their sex, attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion in favor of “transitioning.”

“Gender-affirming” physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with an 2022 exposé about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

The database, available at StopTheHarmDatabase.com, allows users to search their own hospitals to find out whether they are complicit in transitioning minors, as well as look up what limits are in place from state to state.

In December, the U.S. Supreme Court is slated to begin considering a legal dispute over a Tennessee law banning “gender transitions” for minors, which could have far-reaching implications for every state’s ability to protect children from the practices.

