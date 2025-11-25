More than 26,000 unborn babies have been saved by 40 Days for Life: report

Countless unborn babies are being saved from murder, and more abortion facilities are shutting down around the country, according to a 40 Days for Life webcast.

(LifeSiteNews) — At least 26,000 babies have been saved from being killed through abortion by 40 Days for Life since it started, according to a new report.

“26,109 lives saved since 40 Days for Life began in 2007 — that we know of,” 40 Days for Life posted on Facebook. “The unseen miracles? Even greater.”

The national pro-life group is across the country, and the world, standing outside of abortion facilities, offering resources to men and women, and praying for an end to abortion.

“We’re winning,” the group said on a recent webcast. “Our movement is really winning,” President Shawn Carney said.

Carney and Campaign Director Steve Karlen highlighted a few victories for the pro-life movement. Currently, pregnancy resource centers outnumber abortion facilities, Carney said.

Speaking on the babies saved, Karlen noted that there are likely more people saved from abortion than the group knows of. Since the group started in 2007, that means there could be students graduating from high school this year who may never have lived if not for 40 Days for Life.

Karlen and Carney also discussed challenges for the pro-life movement, including the proliferation of abortion pills.

He did note that Planned Parenthood is “hurting right now.” As LifeSiteNews has reported, numerous abortion facilities have closed in the past year, due to current or predicted federal pressure.

President Donald Trump signed legislation in July of this year that temporarily defunds Planned Parenthood and some other abortion vendors.

Karlen highlighted the facilities that have closed recently. He noted that four of Iowa’s six abortion facilities have shut down. New York abortion facilities have also closed, following advocacy from religious orders like Sisters for Life and Franciscan Friars of the Renewal. The pair cited the Manhattan Planned Parenthood “flagship location” that closed.

Carney said it is “unbelievable” to see how abortion facilities are closing in areas that might be considered pro-abortion, such as in California and New York.

Karlen shared some other stories from recent campaigns, including a 13-year-old girl who chose life.

“We’re winning on the hearts and minds,” Carney said, highlighting the renewed interest in 40 Days for Life. He also reflected on the legacy of Charlie Kirk and thanked him for speaking out against abortion.

“We definitely saw the Charlie Kirk effect,” Carney said, suggesting there was an increased interest in standing up for the preborn after the brutal assassination of Kirk in September.

Those who are interested in learning more or starting a group in their city can sign up at the 40 Days for Life’s website.

Share











