More than 7 million Canadians have voted in advance, breaking previous record

A record-breaking amount of Canadians have already voted in advance with less than one week before Canada’s federal elections on April 28.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s federal election is less than one week away but already well over seven million Canadians have voted in advance, which is a record, according to Elections Canada.

“A record number of Canadians voted during advance polls,” said Elections Canada in an X post today.

According to Elections Canada, thus far, an estimated “7.3 million electors have cast their ballot.”

This past Friday was the first full day of advance voting, which saw about two million people come out to vote.

In the 2021 federal election, about 5.8 million Canadians voted in advance.

While Elections Canada allows for advance voting days, mail-in ballots are limited only to a select few, such as military or by special ballot request. There is no online voting, and electronic tabulators are not used, and all ballots are paper and are hand-counted.

Canadians will head to the polls on April 28. The frontrunners in the race are Prime Minister Mark Carney of the Liberal Party and Pierre Poilievre of the Conservative Party.

Carney, who is pro-abortion, as reported by LifeSiteNews, has vowed to continue in Justin Trudeau’s footsteps if the Liberal Party is re-elected, promising even more legislation to crack down on lawful internet content.

As for Poilievre, he has also said he is “pro-choice” and like Carney has been “red-lighted” by Campaign Life Coalition. He has also said he would not overturn Canada’s permissive euthanasia laws if elected.

Share











