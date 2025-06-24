More than 7,000 babies have been saved due to Abortion Pill Rescue Network

Statistics now show that more than 7,000 lives have been saved thanks to the Abortion Pill Rescue Network, which helps reverse chemical abortions despite opposition from Democrats and Big Tech.

(Pregnancy Help News) — The Abortion Pill Reversal protocol has achieved a new record for the number of unborn children saved and mothers spared from the effects of chemical abortion.

Statistics now show that more than 7,000 lives have been saved thanks to the Abortion Pill Rescue Network (APRN).

The milestone of 7,000 lives saved through the APRN comes as the network is seeing significant growth in the number of women seeking to reverse their chemical abortions. The 7k lives saved milestone was reached faster than previous milestones, the 6k mark having been celebrated last November, and monthly inquiries to the APRN for Abortion Pill Reversal (APR) have been up by more than 20 percent in recent months.

More women are inquiring with the APRN about reversing their chemical abortions despite the network facing ongoing lawsuits and other pushback from pro-abortion politicians, and the APRN website encountering heavy censorship from Google and Facebook.

Attacks on life-affirming options for women

Abortion supporters have tried to malign APR, with the media’s help, claiming that reversal of chemical abortion is junk science or even dangerous, the claims lacking evidence or coming with doubtful substantiation from parties with ties to the abortion industry or compensated roles with abortion drug manufacturers.

Facebook had previously taken down the Abortion Pill Reversal page with no warning, claiming a violation of its community standards. Facebook also removed a post by Heartbeat sharing an APR mom’s story, with an unaccountable third-party fact checker as justification. Google also removed ads promoting the Abortion Pill Reversal hotline, citing a report from a pro-abortion group that had false information.

U.S. House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, (D-N.Y.) objected to Facebook allowing APR ads in a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, resorting to the same pro-abortion information and sources used by the media and disregarding the thousands of successful reversals statistically shown at the time.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a law in 2023 designating it “unprofessional conduct” for the state’s medical providers to offer Abortion Pill Reversal; the law facing legal challenge.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health issued a memo to the commonwealth’s licensed healthcare professionals warning them against practicing “in violation of good and accepted care practice,” claiming APR is an unacceptable healthcare practice.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit against Heartbeat International and a group of affiliated pregnancy medical clinics in the state to block “advertising Abortion Pill Reversal as safe and effective.”

There are also numerous lawsuits in state and federal courts initiated byinitiated by New York Attorney General Letitia James and her efforts to suppress promotion of APR.

Safe and effective

APR is an updated application of a treatment used for decades to combat miscarriage. It involves prescribing progesterone to counter the effects of mifepristone, the first of two drugs in a chemical abortion.

The majority of all abortions in the U.S. are chemical abortions, and chemical abortion continues to rise as it remains largely unregulated and abortion pill purveyors circumvent existing laws to sell the drugs.

In a chemical abortion, mifepristone blocks progesterone in the pregnant woman’s system, starving her unborn baby of nutrients. The second drug, misoprostol, taken a day or so later, causes the mother to go into labor and deliver her presumably deceased child.

If a woman takes mifepristone and changes her mind about continuing with her chemical abortion and she acts quickly enough, it may be possible to save her child with Abortion Pill Reversal. Results are best within 24 hours, but reversals have successfully occurred as long as 72 hours after mifepristone was ingested.

Reprinted with permission from Pregnancy Help News.

