Moroccan archdiocese assists migrants returning from deadly border crossing

Archbishop Emilio Rocha Grande urged young Moroccans to build their future at home as the Church aided migrants returning after the surge to Spain's Ceuta enclave.

(LifeSiteNews) — In the days after a dramatic surge of migrants attempting to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, the Archdiocese of Tangier mobilized to support those returning exhausted and hungry to Moroccan soil.

Nearly 60,000 people, many of them young Moroccans, crossed the border in late July, most by swimming around the Bab Sebta crossing. Spanish authorities reported at least 67 deaths and Moroccan officials confirmed 11 identified fatalities; other estimates placed the toll near 100. Almost all of those who reached Ceuta have since returned voluntarily, and the border area is gradually returning to normal.

Archbishop Emilio Rocha Grande, O.F.M., of Tangier described the sudden crisis in an interview with Vatican News. “This migration crisis caught us completely by surprise and prevented us from responding adequately,” he said. “Ten or 20 thousand people arrived all at once. They had no intention of staying here; they simply wanted to cross. We therefore provided the most basic assistance we could — water and food — but only within the limits of our resources.”

The local Church, long experienced in aiding sub-Saharan migrants through its diocesan migration office and Caritas, now faces the aftermath of this primarily Moroccan wave. Returning migrants arrive drained after the dangerous crossing.

Archbishop Rocha Grande noted that while Morocco is not a country where people are dying of hunger and is experiencing strong economic growth, that growth does not reach everyone. “Morocco has a very young population, and it is impossible to provide jobs for everyone,” he explained. “Many young people feel that the economic opportunities created by development remain out of their reach. This creates deep frustration.”

Young Moroccans should build their future at home, not in Europe

Central to the Archbishop’s message is a clear rejection of the notion that young Moroccans must seek a future only in Europe. He stressed that there is no need for them to wish to emigrate.

“Our message to young people is that Morocco is a country where it is possible to live, work, and build a future. It is a country with many opportunities,” he said. “They should not allow themselves to be carried away by the images presented in the media and on social networks that portray Europe as an earthly paradise. It is possible to work and build a life in Morocco as well.”

These images, amplified by returning migrants who speak positively of life abroad even when their own situations are difficult, fuel unrealistic expectations. “Many believe that simply arriving in Europe will solve all their problems — that they will find work, housing, and a better future,” the archbishop observed. “For many of them today, Europe represents paradise.”

Beyond immediate aid, Archbishop Rocha Grande called for deeper partnership between Morocco, the European Union, and its member states to address root causes through mutual development that benefits both Africa and Europe.

He welcomed Pope Leo XIV’s recent expressions of concern and calls for peace, stability, and justice, describing them as “prophetic words” that challenge both the Church and political leaders.

“We must not speak of migrants as though they were objects to be moved around according to convenience. Every person possesses inherent dignity,” he said. “For us, every individual is a child of God, deeply loved by the Lord just as we are.”

The Church in Tangier continues its long-standing work with vulnerable people, including a shelter for street children, while cooperating closely with Moroccan authorities. Its priority remains keeping the human person — each with a unique face, story, and dream — at the center of every response.

“Above all, the human person must remain at the center of every discussion,” Archbishop Rocha Grande concluded.

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