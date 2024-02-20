Majority of Canadians approve of euthanasia but not for mental illness, poll finds

While the survey unfortunately found that 77 percent of Canadians support the state's MAiD euthanasia program, it also found that only 42 percent want to expand it to allow for the killing of people suffering solely from mental illness.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) –– A new poll has found that while most Canadians unfortunately support the state’s euthanasia program, Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD), most are opposed to expanding euthanasia to those suffering solely from mental illness.

The survey, conducted by Ledger between February 9 to 11 for the purpose of finding out Canadians’ “opinions and perceptions” of MAiD, found that of the 1,579 citizens polled, 77 percent support the state’s euthanasia program overall, but only 42 percent support the Liberal government’s desire to expand the lethal practice to those suffering solely from mental illness.

Some 28 percent of respondents were not certain about expanding MAiD to the mentally ill, with another 30 percent saying they did not know what they thought.

According to the Leger survey, 47 percent of respondents are in support of pausing MAiD’s expansion to those with mental illness while 37 percent oppose it.

The provinces with the highest support for MAiD are those in Atlantic Canada and Quebec, with Alberta being the most opposed. People aged 55 or older are also more likely to support MAiD than those younger.

The survey also found that most Canadians believe a person should be able to request their death in advance, as opposed to the current law which requires consent at the time of death.

“Two-thirds of Canadians (65%) believe that people suffering from an illness that can affect their cognitive ability should be able to make a request in advance for medical assistance in dying. This proportion is higher among Quebecers (77%) and people aged 55 and over (69%). Albertans are more likely to be against advance requests (22% versus 15% in Canada),” reads the survey.

Earlier this month, after a lot of pushback from pro-life, medical, and mental health groups as well as most of Canada’s provinces, the federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delayed its planned expansion of MAiD to those suffering solely from mental illness to 2027.

Health Minister Mark Holland and Justice Minister Arif Virani said despite the pushback they are fully committed to expanding MAiD at some point down the line.

As it stands now, all provinces as well as territories have asked Holland not to expand the MAiD program.

The Conservative Party of Canada under leader Pierre Poilievre is supportive of the pause but also wants the expansion of MAiD to be dropped altogether, not just delayed.

With polls showing that the Conservatives are poised to win the next federal election, which will occur no later than fall 2025, the possibility that the euthanasia expansion will proceed as planned in 2027 seems unlikely.

The Conservatives have opposed the expansion of MAiD for some time, but recent legislative attempts to stop the expansion, such as through Bill C-314, have failed.

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) said that Canadians need “compassionate care, not killing,” and has urged Trudeau’s federal government to permanently scrap, not just delay, its planned expansion of euthanasia to those suffering from mental illness.

The number of Canadians killed by lethal injection since 2016 stands at over 44,958, and many fear that because the official statistics are manipulated, that number may be even higher.

Indeed, a recent Statistics Canada update admitted to excluding euthanasia from its death totals despite it being the sixth-highest cause of mortality in the nation.

On February 27, 2024, the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition will lead a protest against the eventual planned expansion of euthanasia for mental illness on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

