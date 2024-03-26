Most Canadians support Saskatchewan’s refusal to collect Trudeau’s carbon tax: poll

Since January 1, the Canadian province has not been collecting the carbon tax on home heating despite threats from the Trudeau government.

(LifeSiteNews) – A majority of Canadian believe that Saskatchewan is correct in not collecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax on home heating.

According to a March 25 poll by Angus Reid, most Canadians support Saskatchewan’s refusal to collect the carbon tax on home heating, ranging from 41% supporting the move in Quebec to 71% in Alberta.

“A majority of Canadians (not just SK residents) say our government is doing the right thing by not collecting and remitting the Trudeau-NDP carbon tax on home heating,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe celebrated on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A majority of Canadians (not just SK residents) say our government is doing the right thing by not collecting and remitting the Trudeau-NDP carbon tax on home heating. pic.twitter.com/2CdLWRxmmP — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) March 25, 2024

Saskatchewan stopped collecting the carbon tax on home heating in January after the Trudeau government gave a carbon tax exemption on home heating oil, a break that almost exclusively benefits the Liberal voting Atlantic provinces.

According to the poll, 56% of Canadians held that cost of living concerns should trump “climate change” concerns when making economic policies. Sixty-eight percent also believe that the tax is ineffective at reducing Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Forty percent of Canadians revealed that the carbon tax has made their life “a lot” more expensive, and 26% said it has only increased their cost of living by “a little.”

While Canadians revealed that they had received carbon tax rebates, 45% declared that they believe they pay more in taxes than receive in rebates.

Indeed, for most Canadians, this is true, as the Parliamentary Budget Officer revealed that the government rebates are insufficient to cover the rising costs of fuel under Trudeau’s carbon tax, leaving Canadians to pay the balance.

While Moe has received threats from the Liberal government for his refusal to collect the tax, the move has already been shown to have lowered the province’s inflation rate.

Despite the popularity and seeming fairness of Moe’s decision, Trudeau’s Liberal government has refused to rule out jail time for Moe if he refuses to collect the carbon tax on home heating.

Meanwhile, Trudeau has refused to pause the carbon tax hike scheduled for April 1, despite seven out of 10 provincial premiers and 70% of Canadians pleading with him to halt his plan.

Trudeau’s carbon tax, framed as a way to reduce carbon emissions, has cost Canadian households hundreds of dollars annually despite rebates.

The increased costs are only expected to rise, as a recent report revealed that a carbon tax of more than $350 per tonne is needed to reach Trudeau’s net-zero goals by 2050.

Currently, Canadians living in provinces under the federal carbon pricing scheme pay $65 per tonne, but the Trudeau government has a goal of $170 per tonne by 2030.

However, despite appeals from politicians and Canadians alike, Trudeau remains determined to increase the carbon tax regardless of its effects on Canadians’ lives.

The Trudeau government’s current environmental goals – which are in lockstep with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – include phasing out coal-fired power plants, reducing fertilizer usage, and curbing natural gas use over the coming decades.

The reduction and eventual elimination of so-called “fossil fuels” and a transition to unreliable “green” energy has also been pushed by the World Economic Forum, the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda in which Trudeau and some of his cabinet are involved.

Share











