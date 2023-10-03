Most Canadians want Trudeau gov’t carbon tax eliminated or reduced: poll

'Canadians appear to be reaching their limit in terms of what they are willing to pay to help meet a net-zero carbon emission policy,' polling company Leger said in a September 28 release.

(LifeSiteNews) –– A recent survey has found that most Canadians do not support the Trudeau government’s carbon tax.

According to a Leger survey conducted this September, 55 percent of Canadians are opposed to the carbon tax, with 18 percent saying it should be reduced and 37 percent saying it should be completely eliminated.

“Canadians appear to be reaching their limit in terms of what they are willing to pay to help meet a net-zero carbon emission policy,” the Montreal-based polling company said in a September 28 release.

The survey of 1,564 Canadians further revealed that 68 percent are not willing to pay higher taxes on gasoline to support the Trudeau government’s 2030 net-zero carbon emissions goal. While support in Quebec was slightly higher than other provinces, still only 24 percent of Quebec residents approved of the carbon tax.

Furthermore, the survey discovered that only 52 percent of Canadians are informed about the federal government’s net-zero 2050 policy, which is in lockstep with the United Nations’ “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” – which includes plans to phase out coal-fired power plants, reduce fertilizer usage, and curb natural gas use over the coming decades.

Only 15 percent of the polled Canadians viewed 2050 as a realistic goal for the Trudeau government, with 37 percent holding that the deadline is too close. At the same time, 35 percent, mostly from Quebec, thought the goal was too slow.

Canadians also voiced skepticism over eliminating natural gas appliances by 2030, which is one of the Trudeau government’s goals. Only 43 percent believed the timeline was feasible while even less, 34 percent, thought that actions such as banning natural gas for home heating by 2040 was realistic.

Similarly, only 32 percent thought that prohibiting the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 is realistic, while 29 percent hold that limiting the operation of gas-powered vehicles in certain areas or times of day is feasible.

Overall, only 19 percent of Canadians believe it is realistic for most of Canada’s electricity generation to be converted to non-carbon emitting sources by 2035.

Canadians have become increasingly skeptical of the Trudeau imposed climate regulations amid the discovery of documents revealing that the Liberals’ Climate Change department paid the World Economic Forum (WEF) – the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda – to produce a report to justify Trudeau’s environmental agenda, including his carbon tax. Of note is that Trudeau and some of his cabinet are personally involved in the WEF, whose “Great Reset” agenda champions the idea that by the year 2030, people will “own nothing” but “be happy.”

Despite the Trudeau government’s attempts to hide his climate regulations effects on the economy, a recent report showed that food prices are rising faster than the headline inflation rate – the overall inflation rate in the country – as staple food items are increasing at a rate of 10 to 18 percent year-over-year.

Despite numerous reports indicating Canadians are experiencing financial hardship, the Trudeau government has largely ignored the pleas of those asking for help, while consistently denying their policies have any impact on inflation or the economy more broadly.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland recently refused Newfoundland and Labrador’s appeal to pause clean fuel regulations and reduce the carbon tax as Maritimers struggle to make ends meet.

Similarly, despite persistent inflation and the consequent rise in interest rates, Trudeau introduced his second carbon tax in July.

“Canadians need another carbon tax like we need a kick in the head,” said Franco Terrazzano, who serves as the federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), in a press release at the time.

However, some western provinces have declared they will not follow some of the government’s new regulations but instead focus on the wellbeing of their citizens.

Both Alberta and Saskatchewan have repeatedly promised to place the interests of their people above the Trudeau government’s “unconstitutional” demands, while consistently reminding the federal government that their infrastructures and economies depend upon oil, gas, and coal.

“We will never allow these regulations to be implemented here, full stop,” Alberta Premier Danielle Smith recently declared. “If they become the law of the land, they would crush Albertans’ finances, and they would also cause dramatic increases in electricity bills for families and businesses across Canada.”

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has likewise promised to fight back against Trudeau’s new regulations, saying recently that “Trudeau’s net-zero electricity regulations are unaffordable, unrealistic and unconstitutional.”

“They will drive electricity rates through the roof and leave Saskatchewan with an unreliable power supply. Our government will not let the federal government do that to the Saskatchewan people,” he charged.

Share











