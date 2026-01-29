Most candidates from Canada’s 2025 election say they are concerned about foreign influence on voters

Around 65 percent of candidates agreed that ‘foreign countries or groups’ used ‘social media and other means to interfere with or influence the political opinions of Canadians.’

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) — The vast majority of candidates on the ballot box for Canada’s 2025 election have stated they are certain that foreign agents were actively trying to sway people’s voting intentions one way or another.

According to data released from a Survey Of Candidates for the 45th General Election, as noted by Blacklock’s Reporter, nearly half of the candidates were also convinced that illegal funds were being used to interfere in the democratic process.

Most candidates, some 76 percent, said they were concerned with the spread of “false information online.”

About 65 percent agreed that “foreign countries or groups [were] using social media and other means to interfere with or influence the political opinions of Canadians.”

More concerningly, nearly half, 49 percent, believed that there were serious issues with foreign money being “used to influence politics in Canada, and foreign countries or groups trying to interfere with the selection of candidates by political parties.”

The results from the survey, conducted by Léger Marketing Inc. and costing some $68,517, are shocking to say the least and were drawn from 837 candidates nationwide, with people’s party affiliation not being mentioned.

Candidates were asked directly if they thought “foreign countries or groups using social media and other means to interfere with or influence the political opinions of Canadians was a problem in this election.” To this question, some 65 percent said “yes.”

Canada’s 2025 federal election saw Mark Carney of the Liberal Party win a minority government. No fewer than four ex-caucus members of the Liberal Party were banned from running in the election, due to concerns over potential foreign meddling.

China has been accused of direct election meddling in Canada, as reported by LifeSiteNews.

Despite this, as recently as a week ago, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney suggested on a recent trip that it is easier for his nation to deal with Communist China than to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

The reality, however, is striking when it comes to just how deep Chinese interference has gone. Indeed, the Foreign Interference Commission concluded that operatives from China may have had a hand in helping to elect a handful of MPs in both the 2019 and 2021 Canadian federal elections. It also determined that China was the primary foreign interference threat to Canada.

LifeSiteNews has reported on an exposé saying that Carney and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are influenced by an “elite network” of foreign actors, including those with ties to China and the World Economic Forum. Despite Carney’s later claims that China poses a threat to Canada, he said in 2016 that the Communist Chinese regime’s “perspective” is “one of its many strengths.”

