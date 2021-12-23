Most-watched episodes of The Bishop Strickland Show in 2021

His Excellency has inspired viewers with his commentary on current events in Church and state, and strengthened the laity with his defense of orthodox Catholic teaching.

(LifeSiteNews) — Toward the end of 2020, LifeSiteNews premiered a new show featuring one of the few faithful shepherds of the Church remaining in the United States.

The Bishop Strickland Show is a weekly show co-hosted by Terry Barber of Virgin Most Powerful Radio and Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas.

Throughout more than a year, His Excellency has inspired viewers with his commentary on current events in Church and state, and strengthened the laity with his defense of orthodox Catholic teaching.

As the year comes to a close, enjoy these highlights from The Bishop Strickland Show’s Top 5 episodes of 2021.

5. Bishop Strickland: Joe Biden is on the wrong side of basic moral issues

Strickland called out “Catholic” Joe Biden’s views on moral issues such as abortion and homosexuality, which go contrary to Church teaching.

The Texas bishop has spoken up against Biden on multiple occasions, even saying he must be denied Holy Communion because of his public support of abortion and other intrinsic evils.

4. Bishop Strickland stands with Father Altman: ‘It’s more dangerous to stay silent’

In the wake of Fr. James Altman being asked by his bishop to “resign” in May of 2021, Bishop Strickland voiced his support for the “canceled” priest.

He praised Altman for boldly speaking the truth, and said that many in the Church are attacking him not for opinions but for the teaching of truths of the Faith.



3. ‘We are in a chastisement’: Bishop calls on world leaders to return to God immediately

Strickland issued an urgent appeal to leaders around the world to stop promoting abortion, homosexuality, and the oppression of ordinary citizens with mandates. He said that we are living in a chastisement due to the destruction of innocent unborn children.

The bishop called on all the faithful and people of good will to run to God with repentance and ask for His forgiveness and mercy.

2. US bishop announces he won’t receive COVID jab: I will not take a vaccine

Bishop Strickland has been one of few bishops who has consistently called out the abortion-tainted experimental COVID jabs and mandates. In this episode from back in September, he made clear that he would not “take a vaccine that I believe is wrong.”

His Excellency told viewers that every person has a right to make their own free-will decision, but one which is guided by God and His Commandments.

1. The media needs to report the truth, not promote the dictatorship of relativism

In many episodes, Bishop Strickland has urged that the truth be told in every circumstance, fearlessly and with charity.

In this episode, he condemned the mainstream media’s advancement of lies and half-truths as “very dangerous” and simply promoting relativistic ideas. Strickland called on society to move toward Jesus Christ, Truth Himself, or else civilization cannot survive.

To watch all previous episodes of The Bishop Strickland Show, click here to visit LifeSite’s Catholic Rumble page.

