Mother, daughter charged for burying late-term baby after illegal chemical abortion

A teenager in Pennsylvania used pills to abort her 20-week baby at home, saying after the birth, ‘it’s still moving.’ She then buried the baby in her backyard with her mother’s help.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (LifeSiteNews) — A Pennsylvania mother and daughter face criminal charges after authorities say the teenager gave birth alone at home following an illegal late-term chemical abortion and then buried the newborn’s body in the backyard.

Authorities say the girl, 17 at the time, obtained the abortion drugs with help from her mother, Shannon Jones, after being turned away from a local facility. Pennsylvania law prohibits use of chemical abortion past 10 weeks gestation due to the “grave danger” posed to the mother after this point. The daughter was more than 20 weeks pregnant.

According to court records and text messages shared with police, the teenager described giving birth to what she called a “full baby,” adding, “it’s still moving.” Pictures she sent included the umbilical cord and revealed the baby’s sex.

But instead of contacting authorities or seeking medical help, she reportedly stored the baby’s body in a box under her bed for at least 37 hours. Earlier reports claimed it had been there for several weeks.

She later buried her child in the yard behind their home. Lancaster County investigators were alerted in March 2025 after a witness came forward with the photos and messages. A search soon uncovered skeletal remains in the backyard.

Despite the apparent signs of life, the coroner could not determine whether the baby had been born alive. Because of this, prosecutors say no homicide charges can be filed.

Instead, Jones, 50, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, corruption of minors and criminal conspiracy to conceal the death of a child. Her daughter – whose name is withheld because the acts occurred while she was a minor – is charged with abuse of a corpse and concealing the death of a child.

The DA stressed that the case does not involve prosecution for abortion, pointing to Pennsylvania law that shields women from liability for crimes against their unborn children in connection with an abortion. Even if the abortion is illegal, the woman is exempt from prosecution under state law.

Politicians across the world have defended the availability of abortion pills, including the Trump DOJ and U.S. Vice President JD Vance. However, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary recently announced a review of one of the two drugs used in chemical abortions, citing growing concerns about serious medical complications.

The case underscores what critics have long warned: abortion pills are neither “safe” nor “private,” and they carry risks for those using them, beyond the tragedy of abortion itself.

Shannon Jones was released without bail and will return for a court hearing on July 2.

