Mother credits Massachusetts pro-life center with saving her children from abortion

(LifeSiteNews) — A Massachusetts mother recently shared her testimony of experience with pro-life pregnancy centers, saying that she “will never forget” their role in her choosing life in two difficult pregnancies.

Marie Smith, who lives in Braintree, Massachusetts, with her two sons, wrote in a December 22 article in The Federalist that she “owe[s] it all to my local pregnancy resource center” that she can provide for her two children.

“Homeless and jobless at 20 years old, I feared I would never be able to afford the necessary items for my unborn child and was left thinking abortion was my only option,” Smith wrote.

Thanks to a cousin who worked at the Boston Center for Pregnancy Choices, the young mother “ultimately sent in an application and soon received the phone call that welcomed me to the center. It changed my life—and my two sons’ lives—forever.”

“Despite my young age, there was no judgment among the staff at the center. I was empowered within my situation and experienced love and kindness I had never known before,” she said.

Smith explained that, after having an abortion at age 16, the positive impact of the pro-life pregnancy center had “pulled me out of a very dark state.” As a teenager, she went to Planned Parenthood “to talk about my options” and was told she “absolutely had” to kill her child, despite her strong desire to keep the baby.

Smith recalled wondering if abortion was her only option and how she would “never” have had an abortion “if someone had shown me another path” and expressed that “it is something I regret to this very day.”

“The weight of my lost child dragged me into a pit of depression and despair; yet the contrasting experience at Boston Center for Pregnancy Choices left me refreshed and confident, cheery, certain I could do this.”

Smith shared that she “thrived” upon “the staff becom[ing] my family” and “sav[ing] my life and my son’s life.” She was also given parenting, breastfeeding, car safety, nutrition, and “father and me” classes through the center.

Two years after her first experience with the pregnancy resource center, Smith “became unexpectedly pregnant again while still working to get back on my feet.” On the day she learned the news, a woman from the center “just happened to text me, checking in.”

“This time, I knew where I would go,” Smith wrote. “Abortion never crossed my mind, despite my initial embarrassment and shame. The center knew I was struggling with payments and to feed my 2-year-old son while pregnant, so, again attending to my unique needs, they pooled enough resources to cover my rent and utilities, while helping me to find work that would sustain my family.”

The mother of two is working towards earning a degree in nursing and working with a mental health organization. One aspect of “touching support” that Smith emphasized was when the pro-life center “called me to ask what my two sons would want for Christmas, knowing that I wouldn’t be able to provide gifts for them on my own.”

The book they provided upon her request is “one I still read to them today.”

“I will never forget what those women did for me, and how they continue to be present in my life even now, over a year after my second son’s birth,” Smith wrote, expressing dismay that pro-abortion activists have canvassed for pro-life centers to be shut down.

“If it hadn’t been for the women there, I know my two sons wouldn’t be here today. I wouldn’t be so healed from my abortion at 16 years old. I am willing to bet I wouldn’t even be here at all.”

And Smith is not the only mother who has chosen life with the assistance of pro-life pregnancy centers. Last month, the most recent “Hope for a New Generation” report was released, revealing that the life-affirming facilities had provided almost $360 million in goods and services during 2022.

The report – which is a collaborative effort of the Charlotte Lozier Institute, Care Net, Heartbeat International, and the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates – also highlights data from 2,750 centers that had a 97.4 percent “positive experience [and] satisfaction” rating.

