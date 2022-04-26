Mother Miriam: Catholics who support LGBT movement are ‘on the way to hell’

The Benedictine nun said that parents and pastors, in particular, will face eternal damnation if they lead those entrusted to them to LGBT lifestyles.

(LifeSiteNews) – Mother Miriam issued a stark warning to dissident Catholics risking damnation by supporting the “heresy” of the LGBT movement.

The Benedictine prioress and foundress of the Daughter of Mary, Mother of Israel’s Hope, stressed in an episode of LifeSite’s Mother Miriam Live! that Catholics from the pope down who reject Church doctrine jeopardize their and others’ eternal salvation.

Catholics have been “given more than anyone on the face of the Earth,” she said. “If we do not live up to the truths that we’ve been given, to the grace that we’ve been given, through the Scriptures and the sacraments and the Church, we have no hope of salvation, and that goes for every single one: priest, bishop, cardinal, pope, layperson.”

“Anyone, according to St. Paul, who teaches another gospel, he will be anathema, he will not see heaven,” Mother Miriam added. “Very, very serious.”

She singled out pastors who promote homosexuality and transgenderism, saying that they are on the “way to hell” regardless of their position in the Church.

“If you’re a shepherd and you’re leading sheep astray, if you are proposing or you are a proponent of same-sex so-called ‘marriage;’ of homosexual unions; of LGBT+, Q, whatever, lifestyles; of gender ideology – if you are a proponent of any of those, no matter who you are, what state you’re in, what status you have, you are not on the way to heaven,” she said. “You are on your way to hell, unless you not only repent, but publicly confess your sin, and warn anyone who has followed you into such heresy, in order that they be saved.”

RELATED: Cardinal Müller: Transgender ideology is ‘self-mutilation,’ promoting it is a ‘serious sin’

Mother Miriam emphasized Catholics’ especially great responsibility as “the chosen people of God, chosen in Him before the foundation of the world.”

“He died for every one of us, and woe be to any soul who leads little ones astray,” she said, referring to Jesus’ admonition that anyone who “causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to have a great millstone fastened round his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the sea” (Matt. 18:6).

“Little ones” includes “everyone for whom God died, no matter age,” Mother Miriam clarified.

The Church is in “awful shape today,” she continued, lamenting that “our prelates, our shepherds in great, great, great number have fallen. They have lost the faith – if they ever had it – and they’re leading the sheep astray.”

But Catholics who follow false teachings will still be “accountable before God” even if the errors they believe are endorsed by Church leaders, Mother Miriam warned:

So, if you’re a sheep out there, if you’re baptized, if you’re a Catholic, you must follow the teachings of the Church, you must follow the Catechism. If any pastor, any prelate, any bishop, any cardinal, anyone goes against the Catechism of the Catholic Church, goes against the Scriptures, if you follow that, you will be accountable before God, because we are mature. We can read. We need to know the faith and not be, as James says in James Chapter 1, “led astray by every wind of doctrine.”

“We need to be strong and faithful, and I don’t think we have a lot of time to fool around and decide to follow God,” she said.

Parents ‘will not be in heaven’ if they don’t protect their children

Mother Miriam also pointed to the special duty of parents to safeguard their children from “sin and debauchery” widely taught in both public and Catholic schools. Parents guilty of “leading a little life to hell” by permitting their moral corruption “will not be in heaven,” she stressed.

“If you’re a parent, you are responsible for your children, to nurture them and teach them the faith,” she explained. “It is not the schools or the Church that is responsible to grow your children up in the faith. It is you. You are the stewards of your children.”

While God will hold schools and the Church accountable for their failings, the Benedictine nun noted, “parents have the number one stewardship of those children.”

“If you don’t know what they’re being taught in school, and if they’re being taught gender ideology, they could be a boy or a girl, or whatever, or an ‘it,’ whatever they want, or that ‘LGBTQ’ is OK, and all ‘inclusiveness’ and every manner of debauchery is OK, and you don’t know your children are being taught that, you are accountable before God,” she insisted.

To parents who know that their children are being indoctrinated in gender ideology and sexual perversion but choose to keep them in school, Mother Miriam said, “you will not be in heaven with them. You will not be, because you are leading a little life to hell, if you bring them to a school, even a Catholic school, that is teaching such sin and debauchery.”

Mother Miriam instead urged parents to homeschool their children: “Take them out. If they’re in public school, get them out and homeschool them.”

“You must protect your children no matter what.”

Single parents who can’t homeschool should find a suitable home school group or a family member who could teach children in the home.

“But don’t send them to the devil’s playground,” Mother Miriam pleaded, “which is any public school that teaches heresy, that teaches the devil’s theology, and especially a Catholic school under the name of Catholic that teaches sin – that’s even worse.”

Reports of radical LGBT and racial ideology and graphic sexual material in schools across the country have exploded in recent months, with some schools found to be promoting “transgender” identities to children as young as just three years old.

Several Republican-led states, including Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, have responded with legislation to limit discussion of sexuality and gender in grade schools. But other states have doubled down on sexualized instruction for children. Starting in September, second graders in New Jersey will have to understand the “core ideas” of “gender identity” and “sexual orientation.”

“We don’t have time left, and God will judge us for what we have done and what we have failed to do,” Mother Miriam concluded, calling on parents to rediscover their vocation.

“It’s never too late to repent and turn around and teach your children and begin now,” she said. “Never too late to repent and live a holy life and live out your vocation. Papa, you are the head of the home, mama, you are the heart of the home. Do not abandon your vocation.”

Mother’s remarks come amid a firestorm over the “Synodal Way,” a heretical initiative of the German Church seeking to change immutable Catholic teaching on sexuality and the priesthood.

Echoing proposals backed by the Synodal Way, German Cardinal Reinhard Marx, a close adviser of Pope Francis, earlier this month claimed that homosexual acts are not sinful and disparaged the authoritative Catechism of the Catholic Church as “not set in stone.” People are “allowed to question what’s in there,” he said.

The Catechism, using language that signals infallibility, states, “Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.’” “Under no circumstances can they be approved.”

Nun pleads with parents to not give their kids over to the ‘demons’ pushing the ‘diabolical’ COVID jab

Mother Miriam: ‘The family is the key’ to stop the left’s ‘diabolic’ agenda

