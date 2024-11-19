Mother Miriam, Sister Dede to join our novena for President Trump starting November 21

Mother Miriam, a convert to Christianity from Judaism, is well-known to our readers as the host of the Mother Miriam Live show. Sister Deirdre 'Dede' Byrne, is a religious sister, pro-life activist, surgeon, and retired colonel of the U.S. Army.

(LifeSiteNews) – Mother Miriam and Sister Dede Byrne have informed LifeSiteNews that they are joining us in praying our novena for President Trump.

Mother Miriam, a convert to Christianity from Judaism, is well-known to our readers as the host of the Mother Miriam Live show. She was also, like the President Elect, born in New York City (although she was born in Brooklyn, and he in Queens). Sister Deirdre “Dede” Byrne, is a religious sister, pro-life activist, surgeon, and retired colonel of the U.S. Army. In 2020, Sister Dede spoke at the Republican National Convention and praised Donald Trump as the most pro-life President America has ever had. This month both these ladies will be praying for the re-elected President in a special way during our nine-day novena.

Other participants will include Bishop Strickland, Fathers David Nix, Chris Alar, and James Altman, Deacon Keith Fournier, and LifeSiteNews staff. LifeSite readers are warmly invited to join us!

The novena will begin on the Feast of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, November 21, and end on the Vigil of St. Andrew, November 29. St Andrew is the patron saint of Scotland, where President Trump’s mother Mary Anne was born, and of course Our Lady is the patroness of the USA.

We will compile a list of the names of everyone who signs the pledge to participate in the novena and present it by email to President Trump as a “spiritual bouquet” on St. Andrew’s Day, November 30. Fr. James Altman has agreed to deliver a paper copy to the president-elect’s home when he visits Mar-a-Lago.

Here, once again, is the Novena Prayer:

Heavenly Father, in the name of Thy Son and our Savior, Jesus Christ, the King of Kings, we beseech Thee to look with favor upon Thy servant, President Donald Trump, as he assumes his public office. Guide him in this task by Thy Holy Spirit. Draw him ever closer to Thyself. Surround him with men and women of living faith. Give him heavenly wisdom to accomplish his work here on earth. Make him a man of prayer. Give him an ever-deepening hunger for the Truth found in Thy Holy Word and the teaching of Thy Church. Pour forth upon him the spirit of wisdom, charity, and true service. May St. Michael the Archangel protect him against the evil one. Please Lord, help him to both discern – and work for – the real common good. Use him to promote authentic peace and justice, in this nation, and with other nations. Lead him to embrace Thy One True Faith. Enlighten his mind with Thy Holy Spirit that he may defend the sanctity of all human life, from conception to natural death. May he protect and defend authentic marriage, and the family and the social order founded upon it. May he promote authentic human freedom, including economic freedom, governing with a heart for the poor. May he recognize, affirm and uphold the Natural Moral Law and Thy Divine Law in his exercise of governance as the President of the United States of America. Grant him the grace to turn away from all forms of evil and self-interest, and to lead with humility, integrity, and compassion. O Lord, we place President Trump in Thy hands. May he always seek to serve Thee above all, and lead with a heart transformed by Thy love. And we ask for the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Patroness of the United States of America, for him, his family and our nation. Amen.

During his recent and successful campaign to be elected President of the United States, Donald Trump shared on X (formerly Twitter) an image of Our Lady of Guadalupe on September 8, the Feast of her Nativity, and publicly wished her a happy birthday. On September 29, he posted Guido Reni’s 1636 painting of St. Michael defeating Satan under a transcription of the Prayer to St. Michael. Although President Trump has sadly weakened his stance in defense of the unborn in recent years, Catholics were pleased (or intrigued) by his tweets. The then-candidate also took part, as is customary, in this year’s Al Smith Dinner hosted by the Archdiocese of New York.

