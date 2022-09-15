Mother Miriam slams Republicans supporting homosexual ‘marriage’: ‘You have betrayed your people’

Stop Federal Lawmakers From Forcing Homosexual ‘Marriage’ On The States! Tell Your Senators To Vote NO.

(LifeSiteNews) – Popular Catholic apologist Mother Miriam blasted Democrats’ same-sex “marriage” bill and its Republican supporters, who she said have “turned against God” and betrayed their voters.

On Wednesday’s episode of Mother Miriam Live!, the fiery Benedictine nun warned listeners about the so-called “Respect for Marriage Act” (RFMA), which would enshrine homosexual “marriage” into federal law and make it virtually impossible to undo the Supreme Court’s disastrous redefinition of marriage.

Mother Miriam called the bill “so evil” and “deceitful” and noted that it would not only codify same-sex “marriage” but would also require the federal government to grant legal recognition to polygamous marriages if a state recognizes them and open the door to new attacks on religious liberty.

“Who wouldn’t want respect for marriage? But they’ve thrown everything in there that is not marriage and that is absolutely sinful,” she said. “It is not respect for marriages, it’s the murder of marriage. It’s the destruction of marriage.”

“We must tell Republican senators to oppose the Democrats’ radical same-sex ‘marriage’ bill,” Mother Miriam stressed, calling on listeners to sign LifeSite’s petition urging Republicans to defeat the RFMA when it comes before the Senate.

— Article continues below Petition — Tell Republican Senators: Defend natural marriage! Show Petition Text 7652 have signed the petition. Let's get to 9000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition We need YOU to be a voice for natural marriage and the constitutional freedom of individual states by SIGNING and SHARING this petition calling on Republican U.S. Senators to oppose the deceitfully named "Respect for Marriage Act!"



Leftist members of Congress have, once again, opted to ignore the myriad of issues facing our country — be it the border crisis, gas prices, inflation, crime, and more — to instead virtue-signal by introducing their radical new bill, the so-called "Respect for Marriage Act," which, among other things, would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act.



And with the radical left continuing its attempts to redefine words, people, and events to better suit their agenda and advance their political narratives, it should come as no surprise that their latest target happens to be natural marriage.



But marriage is not a political tool for the left to manipulate and destroy; it is the key building block of our society, and the primary basis for the safe, responsible upbringing of our children.



Republican members of the U.S. Senate still have a chance to defend natural marriage by stopping this bill from becoming law, but we need to let them know that the American people oppose the left's seemingly never-ending efforts to degrade the sanctity of marriage.



Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to Republican members of the U.S. Senate, insisting that they vote against the "Respect for Marriage Act" when it comes before them for any form of vote.

House Freedom Caucus urges Senate to oppose the "Respect for Marriage Act": pic.twitter.com/jjARSGI94Y — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) July 22, 2022

The legislation in question, formally filed as H.R.8404 and sponsored by liberal New York Congressman Jerry Nadler, would codify same-sex marriage into federal law, effectively forcing states to recognize any marriage performed in another state regardless of laws on their own books.



It would also fully repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), which was signed by President Clinton back in 1996 and formally defined marriage as a union between one man and one woman under federal law.



With the fall of Roe v. Wade back in June, the left's paranoia about losing ground when it comes to their radical social and political agenda has reached a fever pitch, resulting in the ongoing push for the "Respect for Marriage Act," which, if we don't act soon, may well become law...



TIME IS RUNNING OUT: With a 50-50 Senate, the left needs just TEN Republican members to bow to pressure: the mainstream media, Big Tech, Hollywood, and the university system are all fighting against us . With so much pressure against conservatives, we need you to send these Senators a powerful message demanding that they stand strong against the left.



That's why we need your help now.



Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to Republican U.S. Senators across the country, urging them to stand against the left's attempts to reinvent marriage by opposing the so-called "Respect for Marriage Act" when it comes before them for a vote.



Protect natural marriage! Protect the freedoms of individual states!



Put Republican U.S. Senators on notice and let them know that you're watching closely how they vote on the "Respect for Marriage Act."



Thank you! Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The Respect for Marriage Act passed the House this summer with an unexpected 47 Republican votes, and Democrats are now hopeful that the bill will win enough Republican support to pass the Senate and give Joe Biden his first major legislative victory on LGBT issues. Democrats need 10 GOP defections to overcome the Senate filibuster.

So far, four Republicans senators (Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Rob Portman of Ohio, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska) have signaled their likely support for the bill, and several more are reportedly undecided. Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson initially said he saw “no reason to oppose” it but has since backpedaled on his apparent endorsement amid grassroots backlash.

Pro-LGBT Republicans are committing ‘an utter betrayal’

Mother Miriam had stark words for the Republicans helping Democrats to pass the Respect for Marriage Act: “They have turned against the family. They have turned against God. They have turned against their own Constitution,” she said, slamming their support for the bill as “an utter betrayal.”

“I tell you, all of you Republicans, all of you who have allied yourself with a party that believes in God and the Constitution, you have betrayed your people and you have turned from God, and your eternity is at stake,” she continued. “Hell will be filled with people who have voted for the Respect for Marriage Act and who live its freedoms, so to speak.”

RELATED: The Republican Party is about to betray Christians and destroy the traditional family

Polling shows broad disapproval of the RFMA among Republican voters, with at least 50 percent opposing it, including nearly 40 percent who strongly oppose it, and only around one-third in favor, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult survey.

And while some Republicans have quietly weakened on same-sex “marriage” in recent years, Mother Miriam noted that the Christian principles underlying America’s traditional understanding of marriage haven’t changed.

“There’s no such thing as homosexual ‘marriage,’” she explained. “Marriage is God’s design, not man’s, and it is one man and one woman. End of story.”

Mother Miriam pushed more Republican senators to speak out in favor of biblical marriage and condemn the Respect for Marriage Act. Remaining silent, she said, “is equally evil” as supporting it.

“The only thing for evil to prevail is for good men to remain silent,” the nun said. “To remain silent, dear senators, is equally evil. To vote for it is evil, to remain silent is evil, because it’s a vote for evil if you remain silent.”

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, an open lesbian and the lead sponsor of the RFMA in the Senate, announced Thursday that senators will postpone a vote until after the midterms but said she remains “very confident that the bill will pass.”

Bishop Strickland: RFMA is a ‘blatant denial of God’s plan”

Along with Mother Miriam, other faithful Catholic leaders have strongly denounced the Respect for Marriage Act, with Bishop Joseph Strickland warning that the legislation “places us in great peril.”

“It is in truth a blatant denial of God’s plan for humanity & places us in great peril,” the Texas bishop tweeted last month. “All who love God & seek to live His Commandments must go on record opposing this travesty & denial of God’s Law.”

The irony of the “Respect for Marriage Act” now before Congress is tragic. It is in truth a blatant denial of God’s plan for humanity & places us in great peril. All who love God & seek to live His Commandments must go on record opposing this travesty & denial of God’s Law. — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) July 26, 2022

READ: The ‘Synodal Way’ wants to reverse Catholic teaching on homosexuality. Here’s why that’s impossible

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, chairman of the Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), has also petitioned Congress to reject the bill, which he said could “further marginalize millions” of Christians and other people who oppose homosexual “marriage.”

“The ‘Respect for Marriage Act’ would do the opposite of what its name implies, codifying a demand for states and the federal government to honor whatever may be deemed ‘marriage’ by any other state,” the archbishop lamented, noting that three cities in Massachusetts have already granted legal recognition to polyamorous partnerships.

In addition to LifeSite’s petition, LifeSiteNews is running a Voter Voice campaign alerting senators about the dangers posed by the Respect for Marriage Act and about conservative voters’ opposition to the bill.

Mother Miriam Live! is hosted on numerous platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, Rumble, and Acast.

For a full listing of episodes, and to subscribe to various channels, visit our Acast webpage here.

Stop Federal Lawmakers From Forcing Homosexual ‘Marriage’ On The States! Tell Your Senators To Vote NO.

Share











