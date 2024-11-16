Mother of 2 jailed for pro-life activism voted early for Trump prior to imprisonment

In a heartbreaking October video, the husband of Bevelyn Beatty Williams urged people to vote against Kamala Harris after Williams was sentenced to prison for her pro-life activism outside a Planned Parenthood facility in New York.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a heartbreaking video filmed in October, the husband of a young mother sentenced to more than three years in prison for trying to prevent women from killing their unborn children at a New York Planned Parenthood facility urged his listeners to vote the “Harris-Biden administration” out of office for making him a single father.

His wife is Bevelyn Beatty Williams, a pro-life advocate who was sentenced in July for alleged conspiracy to violate the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, as well as violating the FACE Act through “force, threats of force, and physical obstruction, resulting in bodily harm.”

An admirer who posted the husband’s video on X said, “I pray one of Trump’s first of many pardons is for Bevelyn Beatty Williams, who got sentenced to serve three years in prison for being a pro-life warrior.”

“Before they threw her in the dungeon, she early voted for Trump and urged others to do the same.”

In the video, Williams’ husband is sitting behind the steering wheel of the family car, as he is about to drive his wife to the prison where she will serve her sentence.

“Right now I’m about to drive my wife to a federal facility,” he explained. “She has to surrender herself there, and this is due to the Harris-Biden administration.”

“Any husband in this country, anyone that’s married … any mother, any father knows that separation from your loved ones, separation [of] a mother and a daughter at two years old is traumatic,” he said. “No person, no American citizen should have to experience this in this country.”

He continued:

Obama has had the audacity to speak to Black men and tell Black men they need to vote for Kamala Harris when Kamala Harris’s administration is separating me from my wife and my wife from her daughter at two years old for ‘unlawful assembly.’ My wife is facing three-and-a-half years [in prison] for unlawful assembly. Federal time, y’all. Okay, federal time. It’s devastating for our family, but we’re going to get through this.

Looking forward to Election Day, which was still a couple weeks away, he warned people not to vote for Kamala Harris because of the pain that Harris — as vice president and previously while serving as California state attorney general — had inflicted on Black families.

“The Biden-Harris administration made me a single father,” he lamented. “Americans, go out and vote, but I encourage y’all, I implore y’all to vote for number 45, Donald Trump.”

LifeSiteNews reported that the federal charges against Williams stem from the fact that she, along with her friend and fellow pro-life activist Edmee Chavannes, sought to stop women from aborting their babies in multiple states, including Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, and New York. The charges alleging “bodily harm” by Williams pertain to an incident at Planned Parenthood Manhattan Health Center, a euphemistic name that obscures the fact that innocent unborn babies are killed through abortion there.

Video footage shared with LifeSiteNews showed that, at the time, Williams placed herself in front of the entrance to the abortion mill. Eventually, a Planned Parenthood staff member yanked the door open from the outside, beside Williams, to let a woman through. Williams refused to move aside, letting her body weight press against the door as the staff member tried to keep it open to let the woman through. The staff member says that Williams was “crushing” her hand, but Williams stresses that this was an accidental injury, which she said is not included in the FACE Act.

According to Williams, the staff member, who is vice president of marketing for Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, violated a no-engagement policy by recording Williams and talking to her as she stood outside the abortion mill entrance.

The pro-life advocate was initially sued by Letitia James, New York’s attorney general, with allegations of FACE violations, but was able to “settle without admission of guilt.” After these state charges, similar federal charges were brought against her and Chavannes by Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

On February 22, 2024, Williams was convicted of one count of violating the FACE Act after a nine-day trial before U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, a Biden appointee, who imposed the sentence on Wednesday. Williams was also sentenced to two years of supervised release following her jail term.

“Because Dobbs happened, I think they decided to go for blood. When you’re aiming for revenge, you don’t think about rules, right versus wrong,” Williams told LifeSiteNews following her sentencing. “As an evangelical, this was Christian persecution, and it was vengeance.”

Williams, who is post-abortive and had a Christian conversion during a previous stint in jail, aims to awaken the Black community to the fact that abortion hurts them disproportionately. She often points out that Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood and of the first birth control center in the U.S., was a eugenicist. Sanger openly sought to “assist the race toward the elimination of the unfit.”

