Mother of child conceived in rape responds to Biden’s pro-abortion inaugural poet

March 5, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — President Joe Biden chose a pro-abortion inaugural poet, Amanda Gorman, to read her composition to millions of Americans watching. Not only was she the youngest inaugural poet ever, but she was also featured during Super Bowl LV a few days later.

Jennifer Christie decided to respond to Gorman’s 2019 poem “Eight Reasons to Stand Up Against Abortion Bans” with her own “8 Reasons to Stand Up Today for Every Human Life on the Planet.”

What makes Christie’s response special is her own story: On a business trip in 2013, she was attacked, raped by a stranger, and left unconscious in a stairwell. Christie and her husband of 22 years decided to welcome the child she had conceived after the attack. Although the rape naturally brought trauma for the couple, their child brought healing they never imagined.

“Our little boy may have been conceived in violence, but he is a gift from God — a delicious gift that filled the hole in our family that we never realized was there. He made us complete,” Christie told LifeSiteNews in 2014.

Gorman, Biden’s young inaugural poet, starts out her pro-abortion spoken word poem by arguing that when “the penalty for rape is less than the penalty for abortion after the rape, you know this isn’t about caring for women and girls. It’s about controlling them … Pregnancy is a private and personal decision.”

However, as a rape survivor who chose life, Christie has something to say in a noteworthy spoken word poem of her own. In it, she dons a long-sleeved grey and black baseball t-shirt with the words “Be Kind” spelled out in American sign language. That is because beyond being an outspoken pro-life advocate and founder of the nonprofit Love Louder, Christie is nationally certified sign language interpreter. She was the first ever American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter for the virtual March for Life event this year.

In her “8 Reasons to Stand Up Today for Every Human Life on the Planet,” Christie points out right away that while “all the people cheer” at Gorman’s poetry performance on reasons to stop abortion bans, there are “60 million voices we will never hear” — meaning the victims of legalized abortion in America since 1973.

To Gorman’s first point about the penalties of rape, Christie answers, “There is no penalty for rape harsh enough that will ever erase the scars or trace the stars that shone on her shame.” Then she answers Gorman’s other hypocritical assertion that abortion is about controlling women and girls.

“But saying it’s all about control? Aren’t we collectively appalled when someone bigger or stronger forces their will on the body of someone else? Or is that only when we don’t call that action choice?”

Gorman maintains the same declaration other feminists have maintained before her. They defend “choice” — as if it were synonymous with “opportunity.” They enshrine privacy as preeminent over pregnancy.

“Where is the empowerment in telling a woman that she can’t?” Christie asks. “Pregnancy is indeed a personal decision. No clergy, government or activist group need apply. However, once that new life exists, that new life has individual value.”

Regarding Gorman’s battle cry to preserve “feminism” and to “fight for Roe v. Wade,” Christie reminds her that Roe v. Wade is “unconstitutional” and “based on a lie that “spits on the 14th amendment.” Furthermore, Christie says that “personhood should never be determined by the size or location of a person.”

Regarding Gorman’s call to “fight fire with feminism,” Christie asks, “What’s more magnificently beautifully feminist than protecting our own children from a … world that marginalizes and minimizes, diminishes, and disguises their importance and their light, their existence in this fight?” Additionally, the first feminists and suffragists were pro-life, Christie reminds Gorman.

Finally, there will always be those who will argue rape and incest when it comes to defending abortion — a point that Christie can best speak to.

“Let’s not what-if about how one was conceived,” Christie says. “The simple truth is: When it comes to determining the matter of life, it’s not up to us determine when another’s life matters.”