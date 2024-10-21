Mother of swimmer who competed against ‘Lia’ Thomas says her daughter was ‘publicly humiliated’

‘To watch your daughter be publicly humiliated and degraded by a man because it suits his desires and makes him feel better, there’s no words to express it,’ said Kim Jones, the mother of one of the girls forced to compete against ‘transgender’ male swimmer William ‘Lia’ Thomas.

(LifeSiteNews) — The mother of one of the female swimmers forced to compete against gender-confused male swimmer William “Lia” Thomas spoke out recently about her daughter’s experience being “publicly humiliated” by the ordeal, one of the most high-profile instances of putting men in women’s sports in the name of gender “sensitivity.”

Thomas is a former University of Pennsylvania swimmer allowed on the girls’ team because he “identified” as female, despite not only being a male but reportedly retaining mail genitalia and remaining attracted to women. He quickly started dominating women’s swimming after switching from the men’s team and caused his female teammates unrest due to sharing lockers with them on top of claiming prizes and recognition that would have gone to actual girls. Yet the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) reportedly pressured swimmers and their parents against speaking out.

The Daily Caller reports that Kim Jones, co-founder of the Independent Council On Women’s Sports (ICONS), recently joined U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s (R-TN) podcast for an interview about the subject. A former All-American tennis player at Stanford, Jones is the mother of one of the girls Thomas competed against.

“To watch your daughter be publicly humiliated and degraded by a man because it suits his desires and makes him feel better, there’s no words to express it,” she said, lamenting how all the work her daughter had done training to compete against other girls had been “stripped away from her, like it was a joke.” Compounding the situation was the fact that “she didn’t have anyone defending her voice,” Jones added.

Also joining Blackburn and Jones on the program was Jennifer Sey, former U.S. national gymnast and CEO of XX-XY Athletics. Sey said that the issue drove her out of the Democratic Party, to which she had previously belonged as a “lifelong feminist,” because it “has lost all sight of right and wrong” and, rather than being the party of women, is now “sacrificing girls at the altar of wokeness.”

Blackburn has introduced a resolution to commemorate October 10 as “American Girls in Sports Day” to raise awareness of the issue.

Mandatory inclusion of gender-confused individuals in opposite-sex sports is promoted by leftists as a matter of “inclusivity,” but critics stress that indulging “transgender” athletes undermines the original rational basis for having sex-specific athletics in the first place, thereby depriving female athletes of recognition and professional or academic opportunities, as well as undermining female players’ basic safety and privacy rights by forcing them to share showers and changing areas with members of the opposite sex.

There have been numerous high-profile examples in recent years of men winning women’s competitions, and research affirms that physiology gives males distinct athletic advantages that cannot be negated by hormone drugs.

In a 2019 paper published by the Journal of Medical Ethics, New Zealand researchers found that “healthy young men [do] not lose significant muscle mass (or power) when their circulating testosterone levels were reduced to (below International Olympic Committee guidelines) for 20 weeks,” and “indirect effects of testosterone” on factors such as bone structure, lung volume, and heart size “will not be altered by [cross-sex hormones];” therefore, “the advantage to [gender-confused men] afforded by the [International Olympic Committee] guidelines is an intolerable unfairness.”

