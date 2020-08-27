Mother of Wisconsin man shot by police urges against ‘destruction in my son’s name’

KENOSHA, Wisconsin, August 27, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — The mother of a Milwaukee man who is now partially paralyzed after being shot by a policeman refused to justify the destructive riots triggered by his shooting. She has already forgiven those responsible.

Julia Jackson, mother of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, said of the violence that erupted in Kenosha, Wisconsin and elsewhere after the shooting of her son: “My family and I are very hurt. And quite frankly disgusted. And as his mother, please don’t burn up property and cause havoc and tear your own homes down in my son’s name. shouldn’t do it. ... [I]t’s just not acceptable.”

Jacob Blake’s mom on violence in Kenosha: "My family and I are very hurt. And quite frankly disgusted. And as his mother, please don’t burn up property and cause havoc and tear your own homes down in my son’s name. You shouldn’t do it. … it’s just not acceptable.” pic.twitter.com/T00Fg5MOvj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 26, 2020

“To use my child, or any other mother or father’s child — our tragedy — to react in that manner is just not acceptable,” said Jackson. “And it’s not helping Jacob or any other of the men or women who have suffered.”

When she first visited her son in his hospital room, a law enforcement officer stood guard over him. She recounted how the policeman joined with her and Jacob to pray, saying she bore no animosity toward those who shot him.

“I have great peace,” said Jackson. “I’ve already forgiven.”

Jackson said she was sorry she had missed President Trump’s attempt to reach out to her via telephone.

“President Trump, I’m sorry I missed your call,” said Jackson, “I have utmost respect for you as the leader of our country.”

At an emotion-packed press conference on Tuesday, Jackson said her son would not be pleased if he knew of the violence and destruction that had been going on.

“As I pray for my son’s healing — physically, emotionally, and spiritually — I also have been praying, even before this, for the healing of our country,” said the grieving mom.

“Let’s use our hearts, our love, and our intelligence to work together to show the rest of the world how humans are supposed to treat each other,” urged Jackson. “America is great when we behave greatly.”