Mother promoted by CNN claims her 10-year-old son ‘knew since birth’ that he was ‘transgender’

Transgender activist mother Michelle Callahan-DuMont claims her 10-year-old son, who lives as a girl named ‘Violet,’ ‘knew since birth’ that he was a girl and ‘told us when [he] was one and a half.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Arizona parents of a “transgender” child hailed by the media as an example of the alleged cruelty of laws protecting children from dangerous “gender transition” procedures began indoctrinating their son into gender confusion when he was less than two years old, The Daily Signal has found.

On December 4, CNN interviewed Michelle Callahan-DuMont and her ten-year-old son, who lives as a girl named “Violet.” The boy said that being a so-called “transgender kid” in 2024 America feels “that I’m going to be, like, murdered. Like, one day, I’m going to be walking down the street and somebody’s going to come up and like shoot me or something.”

READ: ‘Transgender’ Nashville shooter spent months planning Christian school massacre, police say

CNN’s Lucy Kafanov defended transgender interventions for minors, including hormones and puberty blockers, “as deeply personal, intimate decisions” and “a chance” for gender-confused children.

However, the Signal caught up with the mother outside the U.S. Supreme Court, where she was protesting a possible ruling that states have the right to prohibit underage “transitions.” Callahan-DuMont claimed that her son “knew since birth” that he was really a girl. The boy “told us when [he] was one and a half. [He’s] been telling us since [he] could speak,” she said.

The mother is also a pro-transgender activist who maintains Instagram and Threads accounts highlighting Violet and so-called “trans kids” advocacy.

Child abuse. Children are accessories to parents like that. https://t.co/UQDhAUDorz — MeHereNow 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@immeherenow) December 4, 2024

Transhausen by Proxy. — Annie Margrock (@AnnieMargrock) December 4, 2024

Outside of LGBT activist circles, claiming a child decided he or she was the wrong sex before even being able to fully communicate, let alone understand the concept of biological sex to any significant extent, is widely recognized as a sign of activist parents imposing transgenderism on them.

A significant body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80 percent of children suffering gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that “transition” procedures fail to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide – and even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored detransitioners attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion in favor of “transitioning.”

So-called “gender-affirming” physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with an 2022 exposé about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

So far, observers believe the Supreme Court is poised to side with the states and uphold their ability to prohibit surgical and chemical “gender reassignment” procedures on minors.

Share











