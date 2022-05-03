Mother refused an abortion and now her daughter is the top student in her graduating class

Miracle Olawale Olatunde was once an 'unwanted pregnancy' and is 'now being sought after by the world!'

OYO STATE, Nigeria (LifeSiteNews) — A student whose mother resisted pressure to abort her has been awarded the title “overall best graduating student.”

Miracle Olawale Olatunde, 25, won the prestigious award from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology in Oyo State, Nigeria. Miracle graduated with a 4.90 grade-point average on a 5.00 scale.

Miracle lives up to her name as a miracle child. Before her birth, her father pressured her mother to abort her. “Some 25 years ago, my father wrote a letter to my mum asking her to terminate my pregnancy and never to contact him again!” she wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

That was the last that she heard from her father as her mother, Bose Ayangunna, “literally broke her back to single-handedly sponsor my education and provide me with the basic things of life. She would go through any length to make sure I got the things I needed.”

Bose sent Miracle “all of her meager civil servant-based salary to pay for one project or the other in school.” Miracle attributes her success to her mother, saying, “I owe all of this to her!”

“It was tough, but with the help of the Almighty God, we pulled through,” she wrote. She expressed her gratitude to God “that finally, the world got to know my name and hear my story.”

Miracle recalled “crying uncontrollably when the national anthem was going on, standing in a hall filled with dignitaries, Kings and Queens, the Chancellor, the Vice Chancellor, Deans, Honorary Awardees, Ph.D. holders and with thousands of other people watching through their screens.”

Her story was shared on social media and caught the attention of Seyi Makinde, the executive governor of Oyo who asked to meet with her. Out of a graduating class of about 24,000 students, Miracle was presented as the top graduate during the 14th Combined Special Convocation at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology.

“The ‘unwanted pregnancy’ is now being sought after by the world!” Miracle wrote. “THIS SMALL GIRL FROM THE SLUMS MET THE GOVERNOR!”

Miracle holds out even more hope for her future life, saying, “I know this is just the beginning of great things for me! I look forward to all the beautiful opportunities life has to offer!”

Share











