Mother weeps as she tells senator how Pfizer shot left her daughter wheelchair-bound

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin, June 30, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – At an event hosted by a U.S. senator, a mother cried as she recounted how the Pfizer experimental coronavirus vaccine left her previously healthy, active 12-year-old daughter in a wheelchair.

On Monday, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) hosted a news conference to discuss adverse reactions related to COVID-19 vaccines. Stephanie de Garay tearfully explained that her 12-year-old daughter, Maddie, is now wheelchair-bound after volunteering to take the Pfizer vaccine as part of the vaccine trial.

Since receiving the injection, Maddie has been to the emergency room nine times and hospitalized three times for two months.

Maddie and her parents were excited for her to participate in the vaccine trial, as they identify as “pro-vaccine and pro-science.” However, after receiving her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on January 20, Maddie immediately experienced pain in her arm where she had been vaccinated. Within the next 24 hours, she developed severe abdominal and chest pain.

Maddie told her mother that she felt “like my heart is being ripped out through my neck” as she experienced painful electrical shocks down her neck and spine, forcing her to hunch over to walk.

At the instruction of the vaccine trial nurse administrator, Maddie’s parents took her to the ER where her labs were taken and she was tested for appendicitis, given an IV with medicine, and then sent home. She was diagnosed with “adverse effect of vaccine initial encounter.”

Over the next two and a half months, Maddie’s mother said her abdominal, muscle, and nerve pain became unbearable. Maddie suffered from gastroparesis, nausea and vomiting, erratic blood pressure, memory loss, brain fog, headaches, dizziness, fainting, seizures, verbal and motor tics, menstrual cycle issues, lost feeling from the waist down, lost bowel and bladder control, and she had a nasogastric tube placed because she lost the ability to eat.

“Why is she not back to normal? She was totally fine before this,” said Stephanie de Garay, Maddie’s mother. Maddie had volunteered for the Pfizer vaccine trial “to help everyone else and they’re not helping here. Before Maddie got her final dose of the vaccine, she was healthy, got straight As, had lots of friends and had a life.”

Some doctors attempted to attribute her neurological condition to anxiety and tried to send Maddie to a mental hospital. This caused her parents to seek aid from other sources. They met others suffering from similar adverse vaccine reactions who connected them with competent medical professionals.

“All we want is for Maddie to be seen, heard, and believed because she has not been. And we want her to get the care that she desperately needs, so she can go back to normal,” said de Garay.

