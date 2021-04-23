Motherhood and Mission: Activist Mommy speaks about life’s seasons and God’s calling

You can still enter the win Pamela Acker’s book on vaccines, sign-up to receive email alerts for the Ladies of LifeSite podcast here.

April 23, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In today’s episode of Ladies of LifeSite, Elizabeth Johnston, also known as Activist Mommy, joins the ladies to discuss motherhood, mission, and life’s seasons.

Listen to the full episode:

Johnston is “an activist, blogger, speaker, and best-selling author who educates and inspires the public on the burning social and moral issues of the day.”

Johnston begins the episode by telling listeners that she got involved in activism when security guards were being arrested for telling 200 pound men they couldn’t go in the women’s restroom.

She thought, “I no longer recognize my country, this is super dangerous.”

Realizing her little daughters were also going into these same restrooms, Johnston knew she needed to “get off the sidelines and get on the frontlines because this is a war for our families. This is an all out culture war.”

As she addressed this topic and asserted a parent’s right to protect their child, her content went viral and launched her mission.

Johnston continues, sharing how she has been involved in the pro-life movement since she became a mom about 20 years ago and started taking her kids to pray and witness outside of abortion centers.

Seeing moms change their minds and choose life had a profound impact on Johnston and all of her children.

Johnston tells listeners that her kids grew to love praying outside of the abortion center. They were the ones waking her up on Saturday mornings, she says.

She encourages parents to get their kids off of the couch and involved in life changing work, even if it means buying diapers and bringing them into the crisis pregnancy center.

Johnston tells listeners she has always felt strongly that “if your ministry and your mission takes you away from your children then maybe it’s not the right season for you.”

She recalls the birthing and “stair step toddler phase” where your kids need constant care and attention. She didn’t have an activist platform them — and she didn’t want one, as she was focused on raising and homeschooling her children. “That in and of itself is a full time ministry, no guilt!” Johnston says of motherhood. “Pour everything into your family and never feel guilty for that. If that is all you do and you do it for the glory of Jesus Christ, well done, good and faithful servant.”

Johnston tells listeners that she wouldn’t be able to do what she is doing now if she hadn’t build a solid foundation at home.

“I was really focused for 20 years on making sure my family was the focus and I did not volunteer for everything out there and pull myself away all of the time … Pour the time in, it is just a season.”

She continues to discuss how her focus was always on her family. Even when she went to college, she got a degree in education as she knew she wanted to homeschool her children and be a stay-at-home mom.

Johnston encourages moms not to feel guilty for wanting to be a stay-at-home mom no matter what the culture may tell us.

She also shares some great advice and thoughts for moms who are considering homeschooling, but may be on the fence or don’t feel capable.

This is a MUST-listen episode for all of the faithful Christian moms out there looking for some encouragement from a mamma who has been there and done that.

The Ladies of LifeSite is a weekly podcast aimed at providing other likeminded women with the encouragement they need to get through the week while facing the unique challenges of being moms, aunts, sisters, and daughters. To be notified via email when we publish a new episode, click here.

You can subscribe to The Ladies of LifeSite on Spotify, Soundcloud, and on Acast.