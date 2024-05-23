Mothers of overdose victims demand apology after Freeland mocks Poilievre when grilled on drug policy

'Everyone who lost a loved one due to the opioid crisis deserves an apology from Freeland,' one mother wrote on X after Trudeau's deputy prime minister mocked Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's appearance rather than answering his drug policy question.

(LifeSiteNews) — A number of mothers who have lost children to drug overdoses are demanding that Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland apologize for mocking Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre instead of answering a question he asked about Canada’s drug crisis.

This week, Canadian mothers who have lost their children to drug overdoses have taken to social media to demand that Freeland apologize for mocking Poilievre’s appearance instead of answering a question about the overdose crisis.

“I demand an apology from @cafreeland on behalf of myself & every other Canadian mother who has lost a child to drug overdose,” Canadian mother Stacey Monette wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Making a mockery of the crisis in QP today when she used children for a political photo op just 3 days ago is low,” she declared.

Similarly, Mioara Whytock, another mother who lost her child to drugs, demanded an apology, saying, “Freeland’s answer to Poilievre (during Question Period) today regarding the opioid crisis is unacceptable and extremely disgraceful.”

“Everyone who lost a loved one due to the opioid crisis deserves an apology from Freeland,” she continued.

The mothers’ demands come after Freeland mocked Poilievre for wearing makeup during a broadcasted House of Commons Question Period segment. Poilievre had questioned her on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “safe supply” drug program which critics blame for the continued surge in drug-related deaths.

“Safe supply“ is the term used to refer to government-prescribed drugs that are given to addicts under the assumption that a more controlled batch of narcotics reduces the risk of overdose – critics of the policy argue that giving addicts drugs only enables their behavior, puts the public at risk, disincentivizes recovery from addiction and has not reduced, and sometimes even increased, overdose deaths where implemented.

“They [the Trudeau government] think that you can get down debt by borrowing more, that you stop inflation by printing money and that you fight the drug overdose crisis by legalizing hard drugs. So at least they’re consistent in their irrationality,” Poilievre said during the May 21 Question Period in the House of Commons.

“Now, they’ve been forced to backtrack right before the election on their legalization of hard drugs. Because Canadians are revolting against the policy,” he added, referring to British Columbia’s recent decision to scale back on the liberalization of drug laws after citizen pushback.

Poilievre pressed the Liberal government to support a Conservative motion to “permanently” ban hard drugs across Canada.

However, Freeland’s response targeted Poilievre’s appearance, rather than answering his question.

“The Conservative leader is wearing more makeup than I am today,” Freeland said.

“Now I think that’s wonderful,” she added amid shouts from Conservative MPs.

While Freeland withdrew her comments at the request of the House Speaker, she continued to criticize Poilievre rather than respond to his question.

“The Conservative leader is phony all the way through. He is phony when it comes to his concern about the economy, all he can do is talk our country down,” she asserted.

“And he is phony when he talks about his concern about the opioid crisis he tries to score cheap partisan points. It’s just not right,” Freeland concluded without offering any evidence to support her claims.

Freeland’s apparently callous response comes after Trudeau’s drug program proved such a disaster in British Columbia that the province recently requested Trudeau recriminalize drugs in public spaces. Nearly two weeks later, the Trudeau government announced it would “immediately” end that part of the program.

Beginning in early 2023, Trudeau’s federal policy, in effect, decriminalized hard drugs on a trial-run basis in British Columbia.

Under the policy, the federal government began allowing people within the province to possess up to 2.5 grams of hard drugs without criminal penalty, but selling drugs remained a crime.

Since being implemented, the province’s drug policy has been widely criticized, especially after it was found that the province broke three different drug-related overdose records in the first month the new law was in effect.

The effects of decriminalizing hard drugs in various parts of Canada has been exposed in Aaron Gunn’s recent documentary, Canada is Dying, and in U.K. Telegraph journalist Steven Edginton’s mini-documentary, Canada’s Woke Nightmare: A Warning to the West.

Gunn says he documents the “general societal chaos and explosion of drug use in every major Canadian city.”

“Overdose deaths are up 1,000 percent in the last 10 years,” he said in his film, adding that “(e)very day in Vancouver four people are randomly attacked.”

