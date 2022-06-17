MP Leslyn Lewis vows to ‘protect life once again in Canada’ by revising expanded euthanasia laws

Canada has become a 'death on demand' nation and this this needs to change, the Conservative Party leadership candidate stressed.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Dr. Leslyn Lewis, a Conservative Party MP and leadership candidate, says Canada’s expanded euthanasia laws are a “betrayal” among the “vulnerable” and promised if elected party leader and then Prime Minister in the next election that she would “repeal and replace” the regulations.

“Canada’s MAiD law isn’t about compassion. It is a betrayal of the most vulnerable among us who we should be protecting,” Lewis wrote in a platform update posted to her website this week titled “Holding On To Life: Fixing MAiD.”

“It’s time we have a Prime Minister and government who will offer help and hope, not a death-on-demand regime that threatens the poor, the mentally ill, youth, women, the elderly, and the disabled.”

Lewis noted that death “cannot be the only option.”

“I promise as Prime Minister I will reverse course, and we will protect life once again in Canada,” she wrote.

Lewis noted that as prime minister she would “repeal and replace Bill C-7 to restore important safeguards to protect the vulnerable and refocus efforts to deliver care to the suffering, not push them towards death.”

She would also expand mental health treatment services and suicide prevention resources, “like crisis centres, by working with the provinces and better leveraging the charitable and non-profit sectors.”

Lewis also said she would lead national efforts to “expand access to palliative care, like hospice and home care,” as well as “double the number of weeks for EI caregiver benefits, including the family caregiver benefit and the compassionate care benefit, to make it easier for families to provide the care their loved ones need.”

She also promised to “enshrine conscience protections for doctors,” whom she said should “never be coerced or pressured to violate their conscience by participating in MAiD.”

In 2021, Bill C-7 was passed, expanding Canada’s euthanasia legislation.

The new law took away “safeguards” in place with Canada’s euthanasia legislation, including the prerequisite that the person who is looking to take their own life with assistance be terminally ill, and able to provide their consent at the time of death.

Also, Bill C-7 took away the requirement that two witnesses be present to demonstrate that the person who is seeking to kill himself indeed wants to “die” with medical aid.

Euthanasia was legalized in Canada by the Liberals under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2016 with Bill C-14.

Lewis: Canada has become a ‘death on demand’ nation

Lewis wrote that fears of Canada becoming a “death on demand” nation have come to be the reality, and she said this needs to change.

“So many of us warned about a slippery slope back in 2016 as the Trudeau Liberals pushed through the legalization of euthanasia across Canada,” Lewis wrote.

“Sadly … we were right. In fact, the only thing we had wrong is that we underestimated how fast this Liberal government would sprint down the slippery slope, and run towards the cliff.”

Lewis noted that in five years the Liberals under Trudeau have pushed through “radical” euthanasia legislation.

“Despite the outcry from across the political spectrum, from disability rights groups to mental health advocates to faith groups and from people from all walks of life, the Liberals rammed the bill through Parliament without full study, discussion or debate,” Lewis noted.

“The consequences are already unfolding and they are tragic.”

Lewis highlighted how “euthanasia rates rapidly mounting with each year” in Canada.

“Canadians have been horrified to learn that death by lethal injection has been offered to those who are poor and can’t afford proper housing, to those who don’t want to live alone in isolation, or those who are in desperate but treatable mental anguish. The most vulnerable Canadians are saying they want to die and our government seems happy to help them along,” Lewis noted.

“Our country is disturbingly earning an international reputation for its ‘death-on-demand’ regime.”

Bill C-7 came about as Trudeau’s acceptance of a Quebec court decision in September. That ruling struck down the requirement that a person’s “natural death be reasonably foreseeable” to qualify the person for death by lethal injection. The court set a December 18 deadline for the House to come up with a way the bill can meet their requirement.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) said expanded euthanasia laws in Canada pose a great risk to the elderly, especially during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Lewis, who is unashamedly pro-life, has come out strong against government overreach, such as COVID travel jab mandates, and proposed digital IDs during her campaign.

