MP Michael Chong says he had to call police after getting direct threats from Communist China agents

The Conservative MP would not specify the threats but said he 'conveyed those threats to the appropriate agencies and authorities in the federal government and to my local police.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Conservative Canadian MP Michael Chong shockingly disclosed that he has been personally threatened multiple times by what he believes are agents of Communist China and said he had to call the police due to safety concerns.

The admission by Chong that he has been directly threatened came a few weeks after it was revealed that he and his family were targets of a spying and intimidation tactics by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat who worked in Canada for the Communist Chinese government.

On Tuesday, Chong told the House of Commons affairs committee that he “received threats I believe may be related to the People’s Republic of China and I will just leave it at that.”

“That explains the meetings I had with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service,” he added.

As per Blacklock’s Reporter, Chong told the committee members that he did not want to be specific about those threats but said he has “conveyed those threats to the appropriate agencies and authorities in the federal government and to my local police.”

Liberal MP Ruby Sahota asked Chong if he could elaborate on the specifics of the threats made against him.

Chong replied that it was “more than one threat” and said that one of the incidents “involved something that happened in the last federal election campaign.”

“The other incidents were outside the federal election campaign and involved threats sent to me regarding the People’s Republic of China and my travel outside the country,” he added.

Asked by Sahota if the threats were made to his family living in Hong Kong as well, Chong answered that he did not know for sure.

“As with many Canadians with family in authoritarian states, I long ago deliberately made the decision not to communicate with them,” he noted.

Chong added that he does not know “what has happened to them.”

Bloc Québécois MP Marie-Hélène Gaudreau told Chong that she was “afraid” for his family.

Last week, MPs in the House of Commons in a 319-0 vote ordered an investigation into the intimidation campaign leveled against Chong and his family by Zhao Wei, a Chinese diplomat who has been kicked out of Canada.

The vote came after the House of Commons in a majority 170-150 decision on May 8 passed a Conservative Party motion condemning Communist China’s “intimidation campaign” against MPs as well as calling for known “diplomats responsible” for such tactics to be expelled from the country.

Last week, Chong was finally told by Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) that he and his family were the targets of a spying and intimidation tactic campaign by Wei, a CCP agent. CSIS head David Vigneault confirmed with Chong in an in-person meeting in Ottawa that the spying came about because the MP supported a motion in parliament in 2021 that condemned the CCP’s actions in Xinjiang as genocide.

Chong told the House of Commons it was “shocking to learn this information,” adding that “there was a diplomat on Canadian soil who had a target on my back and on that of my family.”

“He was using his powers and diplomatic immunity to obtain information about my family back in China in order to exert pressure on me.”

Chong also recently revealed to the House of Commons that staff from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Privy Council Office (PCO) knew two years ago his family was the target of the CCP intimidation tactics.

Depths of Communist China meddling in Canada are finally being fully exposed

The potential interference by foreign agents has many Canadians concerned, especially considering Trudeau’s past praise for China’s “basic dictatorship” and his labeling of the dictatorial nation as his favorite country other than his own.

Last week, retired Canadian spy Michel Juneau-Katsuya said that anyone involved in Communist China’s meddling in Canada’s elections and government affairs should get “jail” time and not just a slap on the wrist, adding that such actions are a form of treason.

In recent weeks, the depths of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) meddling in Canadian politics have reached a breaking point.

On May 9, the communist government of China expelled a Canadian diplomat in direct retaliation after Canada ejected a Chinese consul who was implicated in a spying scandal involving Chong and his family.

The CCP said that as a “reciprocal countermeasure in reaction to Canada’s unscrupulous move,” it declared “Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, consul of the Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai, persona non grata.”

Last week, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly issued a statement saying Chinese diplomat Wei is a persona non grata and was ordered to leave Canada.

A CSIS report, dated July 20, 2021, shows that the CCP’s own intelligence agency, Ministry of State Security (MSS), “has taken specific actions to target Canadian MPs,” who in February 2021 voted for a motion that condemned China’s oppression of Uyghurs and other minorities, calling them an act of genocide.

The Chinese embassy said that Canada was trying to “attempt to make political gains and draw attention, driven by ideological bias, and some Canadian politicians and media have been manipulating China-related issues, attacking and discrediting China.”

Trudeau has claimed he did not know about Chong being spied on, saying that CSIS did not send the top-secret report about Chong up the chain of command, because the agency felt it “wasn’t a significant enough concern” and did not meet a “threshold that required them to pass it up.”

Opposition parties, notably the CPC, have been for weeks demanding that Trudeau launch a full independent public inquiry into the Chinese election meddling scandal.

LifeSiteNews highlighted recently how two new disclosures from Canada’s national security agency reveal that the Communist Chinese government was allegedly funding Canadian political candidates in the 2019 and 2021 federal election.

In April, one of Trudeau’s own MPs, Han Dong, resigned from the Liberal Party hours after a news report broke alleging that he had asked a Chinese diplomat in February 2021 to delay the release of two Canadians held captive by the Communist Chinese regime.

However, Trudeau recently appointed former governor general David Johnston as an “independent special rapporteur” to investigate the allegations.

Johnston was listed as a member of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation, whose entire board of directors and CEO and president resigned last month after a report surfaced detailing how the non-profit group received a $200,000 donation that was alleged to be connected to the CCP.

After the scandal broke, his name disappeared from its website.

To date, Trudeau has denied that he was involved with the foundation’s work.

