mRNA pioneer Dr. Malone, RFK Jr., Dr. McCullough to speak at ‘Defeat the Mandates’ DC rally this Sunday

A star-studded anti-COVID mandate rally this Sunday is declaring that current COVID edicts ‘are not the American way.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – High-profile figures with expertise in medicine, law, and biology, including Dr. Robert Malone, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Dr. Peter McCullough, are set to speak at an anti-COVID mandate rally this Sunday in Washington, D.C.

The “Defeat the Mandates” march and rally, to be moderated by comedian and self-described “freedom fighter” J.P. Sears, is being organized to gather people “together in unity to say” the COVID “mandates must end.”

The event website brands the gathering as an “American Homecoming” bringing together “Americans of every class and color,” “Democrats and Republicans,” and “vaccinated and unvaccinated,” while describing jab mandates as un-American.

“No to Vaccine Mandates. No to Vaccine Passports. No to Forcing Covid-19 Vaccinations on Children. No to Coerced Vaccinations Without Accepting Risk. No to Censorship. No to Limits on Reasonable Debate,” reads the description of the values and mission of the gathering.

“Yes, We Believe in the Power of Natural Immunity. Yes, We Insist on Informed Consent. Yes to Doctors and Patients Making Decisions Without Interference,” the “About Us” page continues.

Other notable figures slated to speak at the event include Dr. Paul Alexander, an expert in epidemiology and former adviser to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Trump administration; former professor of biology and author Bret Weinstein; and conservative podcast host and author Will Witt.

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, former professor at University of California Irvine School of Medicine and Director of the Medical Ethics Program at UCI Health, will also speak. Kheriaty, who is also the author of The Catholic Guide to Depression, was sacked for refusing to take a coronavirus jab. He frequently writes about medical ethics, coronavirus tyranny, and natural immunity.

The event is scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 23 at the Washington Monument.

