mRNA pioneer Dr. Robert Malone warns of ‘full-on media warfare’ to implement Great Reset agenda

FRONT ROYAL, Virginia, (LifeSiteNews) – Heavily-censored virologist and mRNA pioneer Dr. Robert Malone contends that the populace is in an asymmetric information war with the mainstream media, which seeks to implement the ‘Great Reset’ agenda outlined by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

“This is full-on media warfare, information warfare, political warfare, 21st century, like we’ve never seen before, and coordinated globally,” Malone said in a Jan. 1 interview with Kristi Leigh. “The other thing for me has been the personal journey of coming to terms with what the World Economic Forum really represents, and I really resisted that.”

“People were coming to me talking about the ‘Great Reset,’” he continued. “And I was like, ‘Ah, this crazy talk,’ but then it’s all documented and then you see it being deployed … Here it is — they’re proud of it. They don’t hide it. This is the vision. It is a full-on globalist totalitarian vision with the money in control.”

An internationally-recognized and a distinguished medical scientist, Dr. Malone possesses specialties in virology and vaccines. He is the originator of the mRNA technology now found in the experimental Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 shots. An increasing amount of evidence shows that the shots are harmful and potentially lethal.

Dr. Malone has come under attack by the mainstream media and medical establishment for his criticism of the COVID-19 inoculations and the U.S. government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In early January, Dr. Malone was featured as a guest on a now viral episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in which Malone described his numerous concerns about the mandatory vaccination regime being imposed by governments worldwide.

“I believe nobody should have vaccine mandates for these experimental products,” Malone said. “I believe it is absolutely contrary to the Nuremberg Code, the Helsinki Agreement, the Common Rule, the Belmont Report, etc. It is lawless behavior that’s going — full stop.”

Dr. Malone recalled that as an undergraduate in the early 1980s at University of California-Davis that he read books on trans-nationalism and the establishment of the New World Order. However, he remained skeptical and unsure how implementation could ever occur — until now. “[We] see it playing out in real time and in a way in which national sovereignty, governments, are increasingly irrelevant. You know, that’s the thing that folks gotta wake up about. This is not about the vaccine. The vaccine is a symptom.”

Malone said that his long proximity and insider’s view of the politics in medicine did not prepare him for being in the spotlight after he articulated his critiques of COVID-19 vaccines and government mandates.

“I didn’t seek this. I never expected it. I find myself at the center of this storm of the resistance, and that’s what it is, really. … It has profoundly changed my view of the information that we receive,” the doctor said. “I had not been aware before of the information control that is globally coordinated.”

“It’s not about evaluating the truth. It’s about enforcing the narrative.”

Despite big tech and big media’s efforts to offer only singular viewpoints on the pandemic, Malone said that these tactics are galvanizing opposition. “There is a growing cohort of people that are increasingly aware of how thoroughly we’ve been manipulated.”

“This is asymmetric warfare,” he continued. “We’re basically in a guerrilla warfare situation and we gotta play it smart because what I’m seeing is the other side is generally not very smart. They have a big hammer. They’ve got all kinds of resources, but they don’t seem to be very bright.”

Malone said that this growing awareness of the ‘Great Reset’ and the limitations of those pushing it are reasons for encouragement in 2022. He expressed that a change in the “dysfunctional” structure of top-down governance in our large institutions would be one of the noticeable results of this recognition moving forward.

Malone concluded that he tries “really hard to look for the silver lining in things” and said that if humanity recognizes its interconnectedness and the importance of community, integrity, and human dignity during this moment in history, we will have a ‘A Great Awakening’ in response to the ‘Great Reset.’

