mRNA vaccines linked to genetic changes that can cause cancer, autoimmune disorders

(Children’s Health Defense) — A new peer-reviewed study links the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to long-term changes in genetic structures that can provoke an inflammatory response, and lead to the onset of cancer and autoimmune disorders.

The study by 19 German scientists was published last week in Molecular Systems Biology. The researchers said their findings may account for “post vaccination inflammatory diseases which occur in a small number of vaccinated individuals.”

Journalist Alex Berenson said the study shows that mRNA vaccines can alter human chromosomes in ways linked to leukemia and brain tumors. This occurs when the mRNA vaccines “train” immune cells to sustain a pro-inflammatory immune response.

According to epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, “This study adds to the large body of evidence describing potent immune dysregulating effects of mRNA injections.”

Hulscher said the study raises “serious concerns about long-term immune homeostasis and the potential for chronic inflammatory disease, autoimmune sequelae, and even oncogenic processes.”

Immunologist and biochemist Jessica Rose, Ph.D., said the study confirms what is already known about the risks of mRNA vaccines. She said:

Repeat injection leads to a boatload of immunological modifications. This is not new information. We know that these kinds of changes can occur. It is not surprising to me that they found this. If the systemic reach goes far enough, such as to stem cells, then repeated injection could potentially induce epigenetic changes in these cells, especially since hematopoietic stem cellsare known to develop innate immune memory in response to certain stimuli like infections or other vaccines.

Epigenetics refers to how human behavior and the environment can cause changes that affect how genes work. According to Berenson, the changes caused by the mRNA COVID-19 shots are epigenetic, as “they occur around DNA’s core and activate genes in ways that can promote tumor growth.”

“The risk here is, of course, prolonged and excessive inflammation, which might contribute to tissue damage or chronic inflammatory conditions in some contexts, which we do see in pharmacovigilance data,” Rose said.

mRNA led to genetic alterations connected to leukemia, brain tumors

For their study, the researchers examined changes in the chromosomes of macrophages — immune cells that circulate in the blood — among people who had received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

The study found that the vaccines altered a key component of these chromosomes — the histones.

A histone is a “DNA-binding protein that gives DNA its 3D structure,” said Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D., senior research scientist at Children’s Health Defense. Most scientific studies on the modification of histones “primarily focus on the manifestation of disease,” Jablonowski said.

He added:

The familiar X and Y images of chromosomes are only possible because DNA wraps around histone proteins. They are among the most evolutionary conserved proteins among all multicellular life. Plants, animals or fungi that attempt reproduction with a small random mutation that changes the histone protein will not survive — probably not past the first cell’s division.

Berenson said that histones play a key role in processing genetic material. “When histones are more widely separated, cells will process, or transcribe DNA more actively — potentially leading to tumor growth.”

The researchers identified a change called “histone 3 lysine 27 acetylation” (H3K27ac), and observed “Persistent epigenetic memory of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination in monocyte-derived macrophages.”

According to Berenson, this alteration “is known to be found in several different types of cancer and has attracted increasing scientific attention.”

The study found that the H3K27ac changes occurred across multiple chromosomal regions and were found to persist for many months after vaccination. According to the researchers, this suggests that similar alterations are occurring in monocytes — a type of white blood cell that produces macrophages.

The findings mirror the outcomes of other recent peer-reviewed studies that have examined H3K27ac alterations. A Chinese study published in February found that H3K27ac has “emerging potential as a therapeutic target in cancer.”

A Polish study last year found that H3K27ac alterations were associated with cancers such as leukemia and gliomas, or brain tumors.

Study results strengthen calls to suspend or withdraw mRNA vaccines

The study was accompanied by a published discussion with outside reviewers, in which the researchers said that the alterations they identified are likely also occurring in bone marrow cells — from which leukemia can originate.

Berenson suggested that this may account for rising leukemia diagnoses in countries like Japan, with a high rate of mRNA vaccination.

“Leukemia is essentially a cancer of stem cells, and Japanese researchers have found a statistically significant increase in leukemia in Japan in 2022 and 2023. Japan relied almost exclusively on mRNA jabs against Covid, and nearly every adult received both the initial two-shot regimen and a booster,” Berenson wrote.

Last year, Japan became the first — and so far only — country to approve a self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Berenson said the researchers avoided making a connection between the mRNA vaccines and bone marrow alterations in the published paper itself for unclear reasons.

The paper’s authors did not respond to a request for comment.

Jablonowski said it was “painful” to read the paper “because of their conviction and arrogance that histone modification only had an upside.”

“It was the result of a vaccine and, in the authors’ eyes, could do no wrong,” Jablonowski said. “Unintended reprogramming of progenitor cells” — cells with the ability to differentiate into different cell types, including stem cells — “is not to be lauded, it is to be feared.” He added:

With every advancement in knowledge of the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, we are again reminded of our own complacency about the blinded rush to push these products into every American. With the revelation of epigenetic reprogramming of progenitor cells, quite capable of causing disease, would the U.S. Food and Drug Administration [FDA] so blindly approve mRNA products, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] so blindly recommend them and politicians so blindly mandate them?

Rose said the study’s findings strengthen growing calls by scientists to suspend or ban mRNA vaccines.

A petition before the FDA, filed earlier this year by a group of scientists, calls for the suspension or withdrawal of the mRNA COVID-19 shots. The petition cites evidence that the products are unapproved gene therapies and contaminated with DNA plasmids.

Several recent studies have also questioned the safety of the mRNA shots.

A 2023 preprint study detected levels of synthetic DNA in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 shots 18 to 70 times above regulatory limits.

A December 2024 peer-reviewed study supervised by FDA scientists detected synthetic DNA contamination levels in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that were 6 to 470 times above regulatory limits.

Last week, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the creation of a sub-agency within the CDC that will focus on vaccine injuries.

This article was originally published by The Defender — Children's Health Defense's News & Views Website

