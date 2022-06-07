MSNBC celebrates illegal abortionists as ‘female heroes of history’

Last week, far-left MSNBC promoted upcoming pro-abortion film The Janes, which highlights illegal murders of babies by so-called ‘female heroes of history.’

(LifeSiteNews) – MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell recently hosted the producers of a new film celebrating the so-called “female heroes of history” who performed illegal abortions.

During its Friday and Saturday shows, MSNBC promoted the upcoming pro-abortion film The Janes, highlighting the illegal murder of babies by “female heroes of history” before abortion was legalized nationwide in 1973, NewsBusters reported.

“We so often don’t hear about the female heroes of history. Those stories don’t get told,” co-director Emma Pildes told host Andrea Mitchell.

“These are deeply moral women that wanted to save lives and could testify to what this country looked like last time women’s bodily autonomy — they didn’t have their own bodily autonomy,” she added.

Co-director Tia Lessin echoed the sentiment, saying, “We hope that people, as Emma said, get a sense of what it was like before we had federal protection for abortion and understand that this is — this is our future.”

“And, you know, it may mean death sentences for many people who won’t be able to access, you know, affordable or safe, legal abortion care,” she added, though abortion activists are known to inflate alleged maternal deaths due to illegal abortions.

“You know, what we know and what we found in this film is when abortion is criminalized, it doesn’t mean that women don’t have abortions. It just means that they don’t have access to safe abortions,” Lessin claimed.

This line of argument is not new for abortion activists, going back to Roe v. Wade. The vivid picture of a coat hanger with the caption “never again” is an emotional argument to create support for abortion that is not based on science.

Former abortionist Dr. Bernard Nathanson, co-founder of NARAL, revealed that the number of back alley abortions used to push the legalization of abortion was either fabricated or greatly exaggerated.

Additionally, conditions in legal abortion clinics have failed to offer a “safe” place for women to have their babies murdered. Roe v. Wade plaintiff Norma McCorvey described the “typical” 1995 clinic as having “light fixtures and plaster falling from the ceiling; rat droppings over the sinks; backed up sinks; and blood splattered on the walls.”

Even today, 50 years after the legalization of abortion, abortion clinics have deplorable sanitary standards. High-profile abortionist Dr. Kermit Gosnell’s infamous abortion clinic exposed the horrors of the abortion industry.

Furthermore, many American abortion clinics attempt to cover up the deaths of women after so-called “safe” abortions. In addition to murdering innocent children, these clinics are killing or severely injuring their female patients.

