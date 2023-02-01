MSNBC host reveals her myocarditis attributed to ‘common cold’ while ignoring COVID vax link

(LifeSiteNews) – A COVID-vaccinated MSNBC anchor returned to the airwaves after a bout with myocarditis attributed to the “common cold,” prompting speculation on social media as to whether a more politically-problematic explanation is being ignored.

On January 28, MSNBC News host Yasmin Vossoughian told her story, starting with chest pains on December 20 that 10 days later were initially dismissed as gastroesophageal reflux, an explanation of which she was skeptical.

“The next day, on December 30, I woke up with severe pains both in my chest and in my left shoulder, and it was like a tightening in my chest when I took deep breaths that got worse when I was lying flat,” she said.

Vossoughian was hospitalized and diagnosed with pericarditis, an inflammation of tissue surrounding the heart. She left the hospital on January 4, but three days later was admitted again for what was found to be myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle that can impair its ability to pump blood.

Vossoughian had on the segment the physician who treated her, NYU Langone Hospital cardiologist Dr. Greg Katz, to discuss her ordeal. Katz attributed it to a rare but not-unprecedented complication from an ordinary cold. While in most cases “your immune system for most of us just takes a couple days to clear the virus and we have the standard runny nose, sore throat that kind of stuff and it’s self-limited and it goes away,” he said, “for a small proportion of people, they get an overactive immune response and they can have inflammation in lots of different areas.”

To Vossoughian, the moral of the story was to “listen to your body,” because “the only person who knows how you feel or what you are feeling or when you need help is you.”

While neither mentioned the COVID-19 vaccines in any capacity, speculation quickly blossomed on social media due to heart problems being increasingly known as one of the potential side effects of the shots. Vossoughian tweeted in April 2021 that she was vaccinated, though whether she has kept up with COVID boosters since then is not known.

Medical texts predating COVID-19 and its associated disputes confirm that the influenza virus can cause myocarditis, although the lack of curiosity about a possible vaccine link echoes a common trend in the mainstream media, despite abundant evidence for concern about the shots, which were developed and released in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative.

The U.S. federal government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 33,904 deaths, 190,116 hospitalizations, 18,331 heart attacks, and 26,289 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of January 20. An April 2022 study out of Israel indicates that COVID infection alone cannot account for such myocarditis cases, despite common insistence to the contrary. Jab defenders are quick to stress that reports submitted to VAERS are unconfirmed, as anyone can submit one, but U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

Further, VAERS is not the only data source containing red flags. Data from the U.S. Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) shows that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

Last September, the Japanese Society for Vaccinology published a peer-reviewed study conducted by researchers from Stanford, UCLA, and the University of Maryland, which found that the “Pfizer trial exhibited a 36% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group” while the “Moderna trial exhibited a 6% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group,” for a combined “16% higher risk of serious adverse events in mRNA vaccine recipients.”

In December 2022, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin hosted a roundtable discussion during which civil rights attorney Aaron Siri detailed data from the CDC’s V-Safe reporting system revealing that 800,000 of the system’s 10 million participants, or approximately 7.7 percent, reported needing medical care after COVID injection. “Twenty-five percent of those people needed emergency care or were hospitalized, and another 48 percent sought urgent care,” Siri added. “Also, another 25 percent on top of the 7.7 percent reported being unable to work or go to school.”

Another study by a team of American, British, and Canadian researchers, published December 5 by the in the Journal of Medical Ethics, found that COVID booster mandates for university students – a relatively healthy group at relatively low risk from the virus – do far more harm than good: “Per COVID-19 hospitalisation prevented, we anticipate at least 18.5 serious adverse events from mRNA vaccines, including 1.5–4.6 booster-associated myopericarditis cases in males (typically requiring hospitalisation).”

