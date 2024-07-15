MSNBC pulls ‘Morning Joe’ show from Monday lineup after Trump assassination attempt

The surprising decision led to speculation that the network feared what would be said on the air about the assassination attempt

(LifeSiteNews) — In a decision being called “stunning” and an indication that one of its flagship programs is nothing more than “insane TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) porn,” MSNBC pulled “Morning Joe” from its Monday AM lineup today, fearful of what the show’s ultra progressive hosts and their regular rotation of guests might say about Saturday’s attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

CNN broke the story about MSNBC’s surprising move:

A person familiar with the matter told CNN that the decision was made to avoid a scenario in which one of the show’s stable of two dozen-plus guests might make an inappropriate comment on live television that could be used to assail the program and network as a whole. Given the breaking news nature of the story, the person said, it made more sense to continue airing rolling breaking news coverage in the fraught political moment. … Cesar Conde, the chairman of NBCUniversal News Group, made the decision in conjunction with Rashida Jones, the president of MSNBC, and hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, the person familiar with the matter told CNN. Longtime MSNBC morning show co-hosts Scarborough and Brzezinski shockingly divorced their spouses and then married each other in 2018.

Morning Joe: purveyors of TDS porn

Conservatives were quick to comment on social media, congratulating MSNBC and parent company NBC News for making a wise decision while simultaneously using the opportunity to slam the media giant for giving Scarborough and Brzezinski a daily platform for peddling hate.

Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts noted that “the Left always overplays their hand — and MSNBC and that show are among the worst offenders.”

I’ve said for years that the Left always overplays their hand—and MSNBC and that show are among the worst offenders. https://t.co/mMOB8dMNTm — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) July 15, 2024

“Amazing admission by NBC here of how damaging to the country their flagship morning show is, and that they can’t trust them at all at a moment like this,” observed Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at The Federalist and Fox News contributor.

Amazing admission by NBC here of how damaging to the country their flagship morning show is, and that they can’t trust them at all at a moment like this. https://t.co/gAFTeKCb7r — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 15, 2024

“The fact that Morning Joe was off the air today is significant — it signals an existential crisis within MSNBC, and the broader Acela Media apparatus,” author and columnist Steve Krakauer said.

“It’s the adults in the room getting involved, stepping back and saying, ‘maybe talking in loose terms about ‘existential threat to democracy’ and treating politics like entertainment was wrong,’ that ‘the stakes are extremely high and real now, and maybe we need to get more serious about how we convey the news to our audience.’”

Krakauer explained in a NewsNation interview that MSNBC doesn’t trust hosts Scarborough and Brzezinski “not to say something irresponsible that may smear or tarnish the reputation of the program and the entire network.

The fact that Morning Joe was off the air today is significant – it signals an existential crisis within MSNBC, and the broader Acela Media apparatus. It’s the adults in the room getting involved, stepping back, and saying “maybe talking in loose terms about ‘existential threat… pic.twitter.com/CpjrHVcxx3 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) July 15, 2024

“NBCNews MSNBC yanked Morning Joe off the air this morning over concerns its hosts would go off the rails — this may be the first sane programming decision made at MSNBC in Decades,” wrote Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary during the Trump administration.

“It’s as if they know programs like Morning Joe exist to fan the flames of political violence,” commentator Adam Johnston added.

It’s as if they know programs like @Morning_Joe exist to fan the flames of political violence. — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) July 15, 2024

“Stunning,” talk show host and commentator Mark Davis wrote. “On this uniquely impactful morning, MSNBC pulls its signature show Morning Joe, for fear that some jackwagon panelist would say something grotesquely inappropriate. Profoundly pathetic … and probably a wise move on their part.”

Stunning. On this uniquely impactful morning, #MSNBC pulls its signature show #MorningJoe, for fear that some jackwagon panelist would say something grotesquely inappropriate. Profoundly pathetic… and probably a wise move on their part. pic.twitter.com/JqqDSGfz9f — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) July 15, 2024

“So MSNBC concedes ‘Morning Joe’ is insane TDS porn,” wrote Josh Hammer, senior editor-at-large for Newsweek.

