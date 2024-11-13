Multiple Democrats speak out against men in women’s sports after presidential election results

Democrats have groveled and apologized for suggesting that supporting males showering in girls' locker rooms or dominating women's sports is not a winning strategy.

(LifeSiteNews) — LGBT activists are criticizing several leading Democrats for speaking out against men in women’s sports after their party lost the presidential election.

However, a conservative group fighting transgenderism says the elected officials should go further to fight for biological reality.

“The Democrats have to stop pandering to the far left,” Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) told The New York Times. “I don’t want to discriminate against anybody, but I don’t think biological boys should be playing in girls’ sports.”

Suozzi is a newcomer to opposing transgenderism. As The Hill notes, he supported the “Equality Act.” This is a radical bill that would allow men to enter girl’s locker rooms and would erase sex distinctions in federal law.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) made similar comments to The Times. “Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone rather than being brutally honest about the challenges many Americans face,” Moulton said. “I have two little girls, I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I’m supposed to be afraid to say that.”

He reiterated his views in a subsequent interview. CBS News called his comments “controversial.”

Rep. Seth Moulton is defending controversial remarks that he made about transgender athletes.

https://t.co/L8nPCaATld — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 12, 2024

“They were not controversial,” Federalist Editor-in-Chief Mollie Hemingway wrote in response. “Your slavish devotion to radical gender ideology is evil and not journalism. Because you don’t do journalism but propaganda.”

Moulton has faced further pushback for his comments. The political science department chair at Tufts University briefly said it would no longer help find interns for his Congressional offices. The university has walked back that announcement, however.

Other Democrats have groveled and apologized for suggesting that supporting males showering in girls’ locker rooms or dominating womens’ sports is not a winning strategy.

Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa initially criticized his party for being soft on immigration and being too liberal on transgender issues in an interview the day after the election with Texas Public Radio’s KUT News.

“We can say, ‘Okay, we respect people’s right to say we don’t want my taxpayer money to be used for that, and at the same time support transgender rights,” he told the National Public Radio affiliate. “I’m not saying that we need to take that position right now. But when those votes happen, we need to recognize that there are going to be long term political consequences when we do that.”

He also said the party has a “choice” to make. “You could, for example, you can support transgender rights up and down all the categories where the issue comes up, or you can understand that there’s certain things that we just go too far on, that a big bulk of our population does not support.”

However, he backtracked after facing pushback from a “nonbinary drag queen” and other LGBT activists.

I extend my sincerest apologies to those I hurt with my comments today. I recognize the pain and frustration my words have caused,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “In frustration over the GOP’s lies to incite hate for trans communities, I failed to communicate my thoughts with care and clarity.”

I extend my sincerest apologies to those I hurt with my comments today. I recognize the pain and frustration my words have caused. In frustration over the GOP’s lies to incite hate for trans communities, I failed to communicate my thoughts with care and clarity. — Gilberto Hinojosa (@HinojosaTX) November 7, 2024

But Paul Dupont of the American Principles Project said Democrats who realize the problems of transgender ideology should continue to work for political solutions. He also said President Trump has a “mandate” on these issues, as the GOP controls Congress and the White House.

Moulton and Suozzi should oppose the “Equality Act,” Dupont said.

“They should also do the same for Democrats’ ‘Transgender Bill of Rights’ legislation, which would entrench the transgender agenda even more explicitly into federal civil rights law,” the communications director for the pro-family group told LifeSiteNews via email.

“Then, this coming session, both members could co-sponsor and support the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, a bill which passed the House last year with zero Democrat votes,” Dupont said.

However, Dupont is pessimistic that the representatives will take further political action, saying “radical activists” have taken over their party.

“Consider that earlier this year, when the Biden-Harris White House suggested it might moderate its stance on sex-change surgeries for minors, the uproar from the transgender movement forced them to backtrack a day later,” Dupont said.

Democrats who take even these small steps “are likely to face primary challenges,” Dupont said, pointing to a Texas state rep, Shawn Thierry, who was primaried “after voting to ban sex changes for minors.”

“Perhaps Democrats will eventually moderate on this issue, but it’s hard to see that happening any time soon,” Dupont said.

American Principles Project said Trump needs to undo Biden’s agenda on transgenderism, including “reasserting that in Title IX, sex means biological sex and does not allow men to compete against women in sports or use women’s private spaces.”

He also said the Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”) does not require health insurers to cover “sex-change procedures” though the Biden administration has issued regulations to that effect.

“Beyond that, President Trump could use federal funding as an incentive to combat gender ideology — for example, requiring schools to prevent biological males from accessing female sports or spaces as a prerequisite for receiving federal dollars,” Dupont said. “And these are just the most obvious possibilities.”

He concluded by pointing out Trump and Republicans won on “culture war issues” which proves Democratic Party “extremism” “is unpopular and a major political vulnerability for them. It has also given Republicans even more incentive to push back.”

“After many years of seemingly being in retreat, the pro-family movement is finally back on offense.”

