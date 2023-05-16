‘Murder is murder’: Taylor Marshall calls for complete ban on abortion

(LifeSiteNews) — Catholic commentator and presidential candidate Taylor Marshall said that “the only meaningful and consistent position on the sanctity of human life is a total ban on abortion from conception through birth.”
Marshall made the comments in response to President Donald Trump criticizing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing a 6-week abortion ban bill. Trump claimed that “many people within the pro-life movement” thought the law was “too harsh.”
“As I run for President of the United States in 2024, I suggest that the only meaningful and consistent position on the sanctity of human life is a total ban on abortion from conception through birth,” Marshall tweeted. “Murder is murder. Who agrees?”
“He has to do what he has to do,” Trump told The Messenger on Monday. “If you look at what DeSantis did, a lot of people don’t even know if he knew what he was doing. But he signed six weeks, and many people within the pro-life movement feel that that was too harsh.”
Donald Trump has suggested a 6-week abortion ban is ''too harsh'', attacking Gov. Ron DeSantis for his bill protecting innocent human life.
It's time for former President Trump to realize that pro-life voters won't support a candidate who abandons vulnerable unborn babies.
SIGN: Donald Trump MUST support a 6-week abortion ban
The former president said he is ''looking at all options'' when asked if he would support such a ban, making this a crucial opportunity for pro-life voters to make their views known to him in no uncertain terms.
Mr. Trump's claim about anyone in the pro-life movement opposing the ban is doubtful to say the least, but there was more to follow in the interview.
When pressed on whether he thought the bill was ''too harsh'', Trump would not answer directly, instead saying: ''I'm looking at all alternatives. I'm looking at many alternatives. But I was able to get us to the table by terminating Roe v. Wade. That's the most important thing that's ever happened for the pro-life movement.''
The former president is correct in saying the overturning of Roe v. Wade was a monumental step for the pro-life movement, but it should only be the beginning of banning the killing of babies in the womb entirely.
Donald Trump's reluctance to get behind a 6-week abortion ban spells trouble for every citizen concerned about ending abortion, which is why we need you to take part in this urgent petition to him.
SIGN & SHARE: We must change Donald Trump's mind on abortion
Our true loyalty is to innocent human beings facing death, none more so than those in the womb, and any candidate who prevaricates about something so important to building a civilized society has to be corrected.
We urge all Republican candidates to advocate for an eventual total ban on abortion, without any exceptions - not just at 6-week's gestation as an incremental measure.
Please sign and share our petition urging Donald Trump to do the right thing.
The former president has not committed to a position on a federal abortion ban. Asked on April 27 about a proposed federal ban on abortions at 15 weeks, Trump said:
‘We’re going to look at it. We’re looking at a lot of different options. We got it back to the States. We did the Roe v. Wade thing, which they’ve been trying to get it done for 50 years. I got it done,’ he said. ‘I appointed incredible justices and judges all over, 300 federal judges and three justices, and I was able to do things that nobody else was able to and we’ll get something done where everyone is going to be very satisfied. I believe that.’
According to the CDC, around 93 percent of abortions in the U.S. are committed on babies during the first trimester of pregnancy – meaning a national ban on abortions at the 15-week mark would only stop a small percentage of abortions.
Marshall confirmed to LifeSiteNews on May 12 that he is “serious” about running for president. He has yet to file paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission, however. He has also served on the board of Catholics for Trump in and 2020 and delivered the opening prayer at a Trump campaign rally near Pittsburgh in October of that year.
The Catholic commentator also said on Monday that he wants to see Biblical marriage restored.
“As I run for President of the United States, I am placing on my platform the definition of ‘matrimony’ as one man and one woman united by vows ‘until death do us part,'” Marshall tweeted.