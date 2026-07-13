Murder of Catholic pro-life politician is being investigated as terrorism: UK police

Ann Widdecombe, who was known for opposing abortion and pro-LGBT policies, was found dead at her home on Friday with ‘serious injuries.’

(LifeSiteNews) — The murder of prominent English Catholic politician Ann Widdecombe, who was known for opposing abortion and pro-LGBT policies, is being investigated as terrorism, UK police announced on Monday.

“We now have new information and evidence that means Counter Terrorism Policing is now leading the investigation,” the head of the UK’s National Counter Terrorism Policing, Laurence Taylor, said. “We are pursuing multiple lines of inquiry to establish the motivation for this attack.”

Police rearrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, Counter Terrorism Policing South East said.

Widdecombe, 78, was found dead at her home in rural England on Friday with “serious injuries,” according to police.

This story is developing…

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