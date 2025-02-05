Murder of US Border Patrol agent linked to bizarre ‘antifascist trans terror cult’

As in other recent mass killings by transgender individuals, the bizarre behavior and extreme violence and murders by the Zizian ‘trans terror cult’ raises questions about the role of opposite sex hormones treatment.

(LifeSiteNews) — A complex cross-country story, mostly ignored by corporate media, has been exposed by investigative journalist Andy Ngo who has shown that a series of murders from coast to coast are likely connected to members of a bizarre “radical leftist trans militant cult.”

On January 20, Border Patrol Agent David Maland was shot to death during what started out as a routine traffic stop near the Canadian border in Vermont. That was the event that triggered the release of the research Ngo had collected concerning the “Ziz” cult.

An infographic included with Ngo’s excellent reporting for the New York Post provides the easiest means for understanding the who, what, when, and where of this convoluted story; a story where it’s difficult to ascertain even the sexes of the major players, and even more difficult to divine their motives. Ngo literally connected the dots for his readers.

Each of the Zizian cult members are reported to be highly educated, identify as transgender or non-binary, and have chosen to live on the fringes of society while building an arsenal of weapons for a not-yet-understood purpose.

Ngo also described the group as “highly educated trans vegan ‘rationalists’ who hold fringe, esoteric ideological beliefs about transhumanism and animal rights.”

It appears the Zizians had been preparing to incite terror, and were not above murdering anyone who they perceived as standing in their way.

My new report in the @nypost maps out some of the key figures part of the “antifascist” trans terror cult accused of a string of brutal killings across the U.S. One 82-year-old victim set to testify against them in California had his throat slit this month after narrowly… pic.twitter.com/jlNPnXkBT0 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 30, 2025

According to Ngo, Agent Maland was shot and killed by Teresa “Milo” Consuelo Youngblut after she and “Zizian” compatriot Felix “Ophelia” Bauckholt were pulled over by Maland.

After Youngblut, age 22, shot and killed Maland, other law enforcement officers on the scene returned fire, fatally striking Bauckholt. Youngblut was taken into custody.

The guns used by Youngblut and Bauckholt were discovered to be owned by a person of interest in other murders, Jack LaSota – nicknamed “Ziz” – the trans leader of the eponymous cult. The FBI’s search of the duo’s Toyota Prius turned up guns, ammunition, and tactical gear including night-vision equipment and full-face respirators.

“Youngblut is a biological female who identifies as trans and lists having neo-pronouns as ‘xe/xem/xyrs’ on social media,” explained Ngo, adding that she “graduated from the prestigious and woke north Seattle private institution Lakeside School, which Bill Gates also attended.”

“Bauckholt was a biological male who identified as trans and used feminine pronouns,” wrote Ngo. “He was an award-winning youth math genius from Freiburg, Germany.”

Youngblut had planned to marry 22-year-old fellow Lakeside School alumnus Maximilian Bentley Snyder, “an ‘any pronouns’ computer science whiz from a wealthy Seattle family,” according to Ngo.

Snyder was arrested for killing 82-year-old Curtis Lind in Vallejo, California, presumably to keep him from testifying in court against members of the cult.

Lind had previously been seriously wounded by members of the Zizian cult who were squatting on his land after he tried to evict them.

During the attack, the cult members impaled Lind with a sword and repeatedly stabbed him, causing him to lose an eye, according to Ngo. “Lind shot two of the assailants, killing Amir ‘Emma’ Borhanian.”

In his LinkedIn profile, Snyder described himself as a “passionate scholar, data scientist, and creator” who attended Oxford University and was a National Merit Scholarship finalist.

Both Baukholt and Snyder will now face life in prison on murder charges.

Cult leader LaSota, a.k.a., “Ziz,” a transgender who calls himself “Andrea Phelps,” remains at large after attempting to fake his own death in 2022.

Michelle Zajko who identifies as non-binary, believed by police to have purchased the semi-automatic weapon used to kill Maland, is also wanted by law enforcement.

She has been identified as a person of interest in the New Year’s Eve 2022 murders of her parents in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, and is believed to also have ties with the slaying of the elderly Lind.

“Two other alleged members of the cult, Suri Dao and Alexander ‘Somni’ Leatham, both transgender, have a trial in April for the attempted murder of Lind, causing the death of their comrade, and other felonies,” notes Ngo. “Both of them have tried to escape from custody and face other charges.”

That trial may not occur, since the only witness, Curtis Lind, is dead.

With a nationwide manhunt underway for at least two of the strange trans cult members who are in hiding, this story isn’t over.

As in other recent episodes of threats, violence, and mass killings by transgender individuals, the bizarre behavior and extreme violence and murders by Zizian cult members raises questions about the role of opposite sex hormone treatments.

