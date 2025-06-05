Musk claims Trump is named in Epstein files after Trump says Elon went ‘CRAZY’

‘Time to drop the really big bomb,’ Musk posted on X. ‘Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.’

(LifeSiteNews) – A social media feud that began Tuesday between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump escalated into full-scale nuclear war today after Musk alleged that the president has ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“Time to drop the really big bomb,” Musk wrote on X. “Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.”

“Have a nice day, DJT,” he added.

Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

In a follow-up post, Musk urged his X followers, “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

Musk published his allegation shortly after Trump threatened to cancel government contracts with Musk’s companies.

“Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave,” Trump wrote earlier on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!” Trump said.

Musk’s companies, including SpaceX, enjoy billions of dollars’ worth of federal government contracts.

In what could be the greatest sign of an irreparable rift between Trump and the man who likely did more than anyone to help him get elected in 2024, Musk agreed with Ian Miles Cheong, who asserted “Trump should be impeached and JD Vance should replace him.”

Musk’s barrage of X posts aimed at Trump has continued until this writing, alleging most recently that “The Trump tariffs will cause a recession in the second half of this year.”

This story is developing.

