Musk deletes X post after Trump’s attorney says Epstein ‘had no information to hurt’ the president

Attorney David Schoen said it's ‘definitely’ true that Jeffrey Epstein had no information to hurt President Trump after he ‘specifically asked’ the sex trafficker if that was the case.

(LifeSiteNews) — Elon Musk deleted his X post alleging that President Donald Trump is named in the Jeffrey Epstein files after Trump shared a post by his attorney saying he had verified from Epstein himself that he “had no information to hurt” the president.

As of Saturday morning, Disclose.tv verified that Musk had deleted his Thursday X post in which he claimed “Donald Trump is in the Epstein files” and that this “is the real reason they have not been made public.”

Musk had published his allegation shortly after Trump threatened to cancel government contracts with the tech titan’s companies and wrote that he asked Musk “to leave.”

On Friday, Trump reposted on his Truth Social account his defense from David Schoen, who represented the president as an attorney during his second impeachment trial:

I was hired to lead Jeffrey Epstein’s defense as his criminal lawyer 9 days before he died. He sought my advice for months before that. I can say authoritatively, unequivocally, and definitively that he had no information to hurt President Trump. I specifically asked him!

It has already been revealed that Trump is named in the Epstein files. However, those named in the files are not necessarily linked with crimes, including Epstein victims and doctors who treated the victims. Trump reportedly flew on Epstein’s private jet in the 1990s, mostly between Palm Beach, Florida and New York City, according to flight logs released during Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial.

Trump has not been linked to flights to Epstein’s private island or associated with any crimes committed by Epstein or Maxwell. Court documents from 2011 indicate Trump barred Epstein from Mar-a-Lago after he sexually assaulted an underage girl.

In 2019, Trump acknowledged he had a “falling out with” Epstein and that he hadn’t spoken to him in 15 years. “I was not a fan of his,” he added.

Musk announced May 28 that he would step down from his lead position at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a project that from the start was intended to last less than a year. Trump said in early April that Musk would likely leave within “a few months.”

